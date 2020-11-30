'It's far worse than what it seems': Imtiaz Sooliman on EC Covid-19 crisis





Dr. Sooliman is a qualified medical doctor. He's also the founder, director, and chairman of the disaster relief agency, Gift of the Givers.

Dr. Sooliman arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay last week to help provide help amid the Covid-19 crisis in the province.

Gift of the Givers is supplying PPE and other medical supplies to hospitals in the province, where bed capacity is low and staff shortages are high.

He's arranged for a group of paramedics and other medical personnel to assist at Nelson Mandela Bay's Livingstone Hospital.

After visiting hospitals across the province, he believes that the situation in the Eastern Cape is far worse than what the official figures suggest.

He's been to rural Eastern Cape towns such as Graaff-Reinet, Makhanda (previously called Grahamstown), Adelaide, and Port Alfred.

It's definitely far worse than what it seems. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

I've personally visited hospitals. We've been speaking to the doctors and the nurses. We've been getting feedback on the patient counts in different towns. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

The counts are very high. There's far more than the number of Covid-19 beds that the hospital hads. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

All the beds are full all over... The numbers are just rising... Officials are saying that they don't know what to do. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

The cases are far more than before... The numbers are increasing much faster than what happened previously. Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

Listen to Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman in conversation with John Maytham: