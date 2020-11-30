Streaming issues? Report here
'It's far worse than what it seems': Imtiaz Sooliman on EC Covid-19 crisis

30 November 2020 5:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Bay
Gift of the Givers
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Easter Cape
Eastern Cape Covid-19 outbreak

Gift of the Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman says the Covid-19 resurgence in the Eastern Cape is much worse than the first wave.

Dr. Sooliman is a qualified medical doctor. He's also the founder, director, and chairman of the disaster relief agency, Gift of the Givers.

Dr. Sooliman arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay last week to help provide help amid the Covid-19 crisis in the province.

RELATED: NMB metro cops bust 1,500 partygoers and not a single mask in sight, Mkhize told

Gift of the Givers is supplying PPE and other medical supplies to hospitals in the province, where bed capacity is low and staff shortages are high.

He's arranged for a group of paramedics and other medical personnel to assist at Nelson Mandela Bay's Livingstone Hospital.

RELATED: Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor

After visiting hospitals across the province, he believes that the situation in the Eastern Cape is far worse than what the official figures suggest.

He's been to rural Eastern Cape towns such as Graaff-Reinet, Makhanda (previously called Grahamstown), Adelaide, and Port Alfred.

It's definitely far worse than what it seems.

Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

I've personally visited hospitals. We've been speaking to the doctors and the nurses. We've been getting feedback on the patient counts in different towns.

Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

The counts are very high. There's far more than the number of Covid-19 beds that the hospital hads.

Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

All the beds are full all over... The numbers are just rising... Officials are saying that they don't know what to do.

Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

The cases are far more than before... The numbers are increasing much faster than what happened previously.

Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

Listen to Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman in conversation with John Maytham:


