[PHOTOS] Hiker finds intact artifacts at Hansie Cronje 2002 crash site
All the artifacts found at the site will be donated to the George museum.
On 1 June 2002, former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje's scheduled flight home from Johannesburg to George was grounded, so he hitched a ride as the only passenger aboard a cargo plane headed that way.
The pilots of the Hawker Siddeley HS 748 turboprop aircraft lost visibility in clouds near George airport and were unable to land, partly due to unusable navigational equipment. The plane crashed into the Outeniqua Mountains northeast of the airport, killing 32-year-old Cronje and the two pilots.
The crash site has been inaccessible due to its location, but George resident and avid hiker Casper Schölly made his way to the site this past Sunday and shares his experience with Refilwe Moloto below:
He says as a hiker and trail runner there are certain places on the mountain he marks as places of interest.
It gives me a reason to go to the mountain. I enjoy looking for caves and other points of interest.Casper Schölly, Hiker and trail runner - George
After moving to George, I obviously knew of the site but I never knew exactly where it was.Casper Schölly, Hiker and trail runner - George
As he began knowing the mountains better, he did research and discovered a document online that provided the exact GPS location of the crash site.
On Sunday with ideal weather holding, Casper decided it was the day and he went to see if anything remained.
I went up to one of the mountains that overlook the site and tried to see if there was anything I could visibly see, but there is nothing left to see.Casper Schölly, Hiker and trail runner - George
So he was surprised when he reached the site that he found aircraft instrumentation and dials.
As I was leaving and I looked down to take a final picture of the site for reference, and that's when I saw something that didn't look like a rock. And I went down...and I saw some of the landing gear. It was unmistakable.Casper Schölly, Hiker and trail runner - George
He considers his expedition as a point of curiosity rather than anything macabre.
It was a point of interest and there is no specific reason that I went to look for the Hansie crash site specifically.Casper Schölly, Hiker and trail runner - George
