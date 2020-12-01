John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm
John Grisham is one of the most successful authors in the world.
His legal thrillers, published around the world, have sold more than 300 million copies and have been translated into 42 languages.
Grisham, who has written 28 number one bestsellers in a row, is one of only three authors to sell two million copies on a first printing (the other two being Tom Clancy and J. K. Rowling).
His latest book is “A Time for Mercy”.
Listen to John Maytham on Wednesday (2 December 2020) at 5:30 pm when he will interview Grisham.
Listen online, or on DStv channel 885, or across the city on 567 AM.
John Grisham is one of the most successful authors on this planet. His books have sold in excess of 300 million copies. They are loved around the world. Courtroom thrillers that have you absolutely gripped until the last page.John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
His latest book is called “A Time for Mercy” and I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm. If you at all love books, and plots, and characters, and the law – you’ve got to listen!John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
