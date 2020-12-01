John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) can confirm that offender Andile Lungisa has been placed on parole with effect from 1 December 2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
WC Lockdown: Will Alan Winde announce one or won't he?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Senior research associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:27
TAC worried about young people not taking HIV treatment.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sibongile Tshabala- TAC Chairperson
Today at 12:27
WCape launches inter-governmental dispute over budget cuts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nico Steytler, Prof - Professor Of Law And Director at Community Law Centre, Uwc
Today at 12:37
Gordhan, Mpofu trade insults at state capture inquiry.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:37
World Aids day: What has HIV/Aids taught us on how to handle Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alison Best - Communications manager at TB HIV Care
Harry Hausler - Director at Tb/Hiv Care Association
Today at 12:40
SA researchers are looking at medicinal plants for possible COVID-19 treatments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Depika Dwarka - PHD research fellow at Durban University Of Technology
Today at 12:41
ATM threatens to challenge Modise’s decision to reject secret ballot.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sibusiso Mncwabe - ATM Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Community rallies to halt mining on site of Shaka Zulu-inspired Mfecane Wars of the 19th century.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bulelwa Mabasa, Director and Head of the Land Reform Restitution & Tenure practice.
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
Right of Reply: Kwasizabantu.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dirk Combrink - Kwasizabantu
Today at 12:52
Quote this Woman: A reflection on a year of closing the gender gap in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kathy Magrobi - Founder and director at Quote This Woman (NPO)
Today at 13:12
On the couch - Join the Dance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sinead Donnelly
Today at 13:33
Travel - Making disabled travel easier
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karin Coetzee
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - More South Africans exploring dual citizenship options
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Micha Emmet
Today at 14:50
Music with Brent Harris
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Harris
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Nampak cuts its debt but annual losses widen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Erik Smuts - CEO at Nampak
Today at 18:50
Redefine results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Konig - CEO at Redefine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - how behavior bias destroys more wealth than fees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for 1 December 2020 12:32 PM
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
Are you a South African with an amazing story to tell? 1001 SA Stories is a local oral storytelling project aimed at helping South Africans understand and heal from our dark past. 1 December 2020 10:43 AM
View all Local
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
Moyane accuses Gordhan of racism and arrogance at state capture inquiry During a heated cross-examination at the state capture inquiry, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was accused of racism,... 30 November 2020 6:29 PM
Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 30 November 2020 6:23 PM
View all Politics
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA). 1 December 2020 11:07 AM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
South Africans preferred buying from small businesses this Black Friday - data The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO at Yoco, SA’s largest independent mobile point-of-sale provider. 30 November 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook "I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris. 27 November 2020 4:25 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
View all Sport
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for 1 December 2020 12:32 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world. 1 December 2020 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant begins his journey to freedom Global Animal Welfare organisation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant'. 30 November 2020 12:38 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm

1 December 2020 9:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Book
John Grisham
John Maytham
book review
John Maytham's Book Review
books
book reviews
John Maytham's Book Review
weekly book review
throw forward
John Grisham interview
A Time for Mercy

"I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham.

John Grisham is one of the most successful authors in the world.

His legal thrillers, published around the world, have sold more than 300 million copies and have been translated into 42 languages.

Grisham, who has written 28 number one bestsellers in a row, is one of only three authors to sell two million copies on a first printing (the other two being Tom Clancy and J. K. Rowling).

His latest book is “A Time for Mercy”.

Listen to John Maytham on Wednesday (2 December 2020) at 5:30 pm when he will interview Grisham.

Listen online, or on DStv channel 885, or across the city on 567 AM.

Picture credit: Ralf Liebhold (123rf)

John Grisham is one of the most successful authors on this planet. His books have sold in excess of 300 million copies. They are loved around the world. Courtroom thrillers that have you absolutely gripped until the last page.

John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk

His latest book is called “A Time for Mercy” and I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm. If you at all love books, and plots, and characters, and the law – you’ve got to listen!

John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk

1 December 2020 9:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Book
John Grisham
John Maytham
book review
John Maytham's Book Review
books
book reviews
John Maytham's Book Review
weekly book review
throw forward
John Grisham interview
A Time for Mercy

More from Entertainment

somizi-bookpng

Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021

29 November 2020 11:11 AM

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130219oscarcourt.jpg

I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series

28 November 2020 10:41 AM

The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

this-is-not-a-burialjpg

'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination

28 November 2020 8:07 AM

'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 2021 Oscars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

what-a-life-sho-madjozi-mixtape

Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration

27 November 2020 7:14 PM

South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront

25 November 2020 1:09 PM

From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renaldo Schwarp-Skeef documentary

Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut

22 November 2020 12:42 PM

The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-maytham-readspng

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020

20 November 2020 5:56 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

instajpg

[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away

19 November 2020 12:15 PM

Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Vogue YouTube Channel Harry Styles

[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes

19 November 2020 10:39 AM

Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor

Business Sport

[PHOTOS] Hiker finds intact artifacts at Hansie Cronje 2002 crash site

Local

John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm

Entertainment

Are you a South African with an amazing story to tell?

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF calls on Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan from Cabinet

1 December 2020 12:25 PM

WATCH LIVE: Deputy President Mabuza delivers World Aids Day address

1 December 2020 12:13 PM

CWU describes negotiations with SABC management as hostile

1 December 2020 12:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA