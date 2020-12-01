



Are you a South African with an amazing story to tell?

If so a local storytelling initiative wants to hear from you!

1001 SA Stories is the brainchild of Capetonian Shahnaz Cassim who created the platform a little over four years ago in order that as South Africans we might reflect on our history and have a better understanding of the past.

Since she began the project in 2016, Cassim has so far collated over 70 unique stories from a broad range of contributors including former judge of the Constitutional Court Albie Sachs, award-winning South African journalist, author, and activist Zubeida Jaffer, and CapeTalk's own Sara-Jayne King.

Cassim caught up with King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about how far the project has come over the past four years.

We only hear facts and figures and dates, I wanted to hear stories from people. I wanted to hear what being South African was like. Shahnaz Cassim, Founder - 1001 SA Stories

I think that everyone has an interesting story... Shahnaz Cassim, Founder - 1001 SA Stories

Yes, there are some big names there, people who've made a big impact politically or socially, but there are also some people who are going through the everyday motions of life. Shahnaz Cassim, Founder - 1001 SA Stories

To date, the project has featured the stories of 75 South Africans.

We're only at the tip of the iceberg, we've got a long way to go! Shahnaz Cassim, Founder - 1001 SA Stories

Click below to find out how you can nominate someone to be featured in 1001 SA Stories: