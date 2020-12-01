[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:12
On the couch - Join the Dance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sinead Donnelly
Today at 13:33
Travel - Making disabled travel easier
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karin Coetzee
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - More South Africans exploring dual citizenship options
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Micha Emmet
Today at 14:40
Deep Blue dinners at the Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 14:50
Music with Brent Harris
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Harris
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Nampak cuts its debt but annual losses widen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Erik Smuts - CEO at Nampak
Today at 18:50
Redefine results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Konig - CEO at Redefine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - how behavior bias destroys more wealth than fees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for 1 December 2020 12:32 PM
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don't care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
Moyane accuses Gordhan of racism and arrogance at state capture inquiry During a heated cross-examination at the state capture inquiry, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was accused of racism,... 30 November 2020 6:29 PM
Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 30 November 2020 6:23 PM
View all Politics
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA). 1 December 2020 11:07 AM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
South Africans preferred buying from small businesses this Black Friday - data The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO at Yoco, SA’s largest independent mobile point-of-sale provider. 30 November 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook "I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris. 27 November 2020 4:25 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
View all Sport
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination 'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 20... 28 November 2020 8:07 AM
Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'. 27 November 2020 7:14 PM
View all Entertainment
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for 1 December 2020 12:32 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world. 1 December 2020 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant begins his journey to freedom Global Animal Welfare organisation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant'. 30 November 2020 12:38 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
View all Opinion
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years

Kavaan
Four Paws Animal Welfare
Kavaan the elephant
Cambodia Animal Sanctuary

Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world.

Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world.

Global Animal Welfare organsation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant' to a home where he will once again be with elephants and have space to roam.

RELATED: Video: Kaavaan the elephant begins his journey to freedom

He will live in a herd at Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary, co-founded by Lek Chailert, after initially spending time in a quarantine enclosure, of approximately one acre.

After the quarantine, the 36-year-old elephant will be able to roam within another bigger enclosure and after full rehabilitation, he will be able to roam within a huge, fenced area covering several hectares.

Upon his arrival, Kaavan met another elephant for the very first time in eight years. Seeing Kaavan interacting with other elephants is a huge moment for us but more importantly for Kaavan. The whole FOUR PAWS team is extremely moved and we could not be prouder. Kaavan will finally have the chance to live a species-appropriate and peaceful life.

Dr Amir Khalil, Veterinarian and mission leader - Four Paws

Image: Courtesy of Four Paws and Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary.


More from World

Sad depressed school boy bullying lonely 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee

1 December 2020 12:32 PM

Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karvaan the elephant

[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant begins his journey to freedom

30 November 2020 12:38 PM

Global Animal Welfare organisation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

monica-lennonjpg

Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible

26 November 2020 5:55 PM

Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all in Scotland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diego-maradona2jpg

Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60

25 November 2020 8:48 PM

The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leonistajpg

Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila

25 November 2020 7:56 PM

Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lewis-Hamilton

Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion

23 November 2020 2:12 PM

The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sad tired santa claus father christmas 123rf

It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree

19 November 2020 11:44 AM

"The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Vogue YouTube Channel Harry Styles

[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes

19 November 2020 10:39 AM

Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'

19 November 2020 10:21 AM

A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

EFF calls on Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan from Cabinet

1 December 2020 12:25 PM

WATCH LIVE: Deputy President Mabuza delivers World Aids Day address

1 December 2020 12:13 PM

CWU describes negotiations with SABC management as hostile

1 December 2020 12:06 PM

