[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years
Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world.
Global Animal Welfare organsation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant' to a home where he will once again be with elephants and have space to roam.
RELATED: Video: Kaavaan the elephant begins his journey to freedom
He will live in a herd at Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary, co-founded by Lek Chailert, after initially spending time in a quarantine enclosure, of approximately one acre.
After the quarantine, the 36-year-old elephant will be able to roam within another bigger enclosure and after full rehabilitation, he will be able to roam within a huge, fenced area covering several hectares.
Upon his arrival, Kaavan met another elephant for the very first time in eight years. Seeing Kaavan interacting with other elephants is a huge moment for us but more importantly for Kaavan. The whole FOUR PAWS team is extremely moved and we could not be prouder. Kaavan will finally have the chance to live a species-appropriate and peaceful life.Dr Amir Khalil, Veterinarian and mission leader - Four Paws
Image: Courtesy of Four Paws and Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary.
