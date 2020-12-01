Streaming issues? Report here
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa

1 December 2020 11:07 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Samsung
Apple
Apple Pay
Refilwe Moloto
Huawei
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Huawei Pay
Samsung Pay
Marcé Bester
Stuff SA

Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA).

RELATED: Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Huawei Pay hits South African shores on Thursday (3 December).

When the app launches, it’ll support credit and debit cards of all major banks so there’s no need to physically carry a card to transact.

Image credit: https://www.123rf.com/profile_inkdrop

"Business" articles trending, right now, on CapeTalk:

Refilwe Moloto asked Stuff SA Deputy Editor Marcé Bester about how Huawei Pay will work.

They also touched on concerns around the sharing of personal information.

South Africans are so aware of bank cards and wallets being stolen. This is a much better option…

Marcé Bester, Deputy Editor - Stuff SA

Huawei Pay works slightly differently to Samsung Pay… it works with Zappa… They’ll roll out more ‘tap-to-pay’ features…

Marcé Bester, Deputy Editor - Stuff SA

Huawei is marketing the security aspect… their security measures are what makes Huawei Pay different… It saves a row of code instead of saving the physical [bank card] numbers… it’s secure…

Marcé Bester, Deputy Editor - Stuff SA

It will work in the same way as a card swipe…

Marcé Bester, Deputy Editor - Stuff SA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


