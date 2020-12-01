Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa
Huawei Pay hits South African shores on Thursday (3 December).
When the app launches, it’ll support credit and debit cards of all major banks so there’s no need to physically carry a card to transact.
Refilwe Moloto asked Stuff SA Deputy Editor Marcé Bester about how Huawei Pay will work.
They also touched on concerns around the sharing of personal information.
South Africans are so aware of bank cards and wallets being stolen. This is a much better option…Marcé Bester, Deputy Editor - Stuff SA
Huawei Pay works slightly differently to Samsung Pay… it works with Zappa… They’ll roll out more ‘tap-to-pay’ features…Marcé Bester, Deputy Editor - Stuff SA
Huawei is marketing the security aspect… their security measures are what makes Huawei Pay different… It saves a row of code instead of saving the physical [bank card] numbers… it’s secure…Marcé Bester, Deputy Editor - Stuff SA
It will work in the same way as a card swipe…Marcé Bester, Deputy Editor - Stuff SA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
