'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:12
On the couch - Join the Dance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sinead Donnelly
Today at 13:33
Travel - Making disabled travel easier
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karin Coetzee
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - More South Africans exploring dual citizenship options
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Micha Emmet
Today at 14:40
Deep Blue dinners at the Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 14:50
Music with Brent Harris
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Harris
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Nampak cuts its debt but annual losses widen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Erik Smuts - CEO at Nampak
Today at 18:50
Redefine results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Konig - CEO at Redefine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - how behavior bias destroys more wealth than fees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'90% of HIV-positive people on treatment would arrest new infections' There are over 7 million people living with HIV in SA but enormous progress has been made and 5 million patients are on treatment. 1 December 2020 12:45 PM
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for 1 December 2020 12:32 PM
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
Moyane accuses Gordhan of racism and arrogance at state capture inquiry During a heated cross-examination at the state capture inquiry, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was accused of racism,... 30 November 2020 6:29 PM
Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 30 November 2020 6:23 PM
View all Politics
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA). 1 December 2020 11:07 AM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
South Africans preferred buying from small businesses this Black Friday - data The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO at Yoco, SA’s largest independent mobile point-of-sale provider. 30 November 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook "I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris. 27 November 2020 4:25 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
View all Sport
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for 1 December 2020 12:32 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world. 1 December 2020 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant begins his journey to freedom Global Animal Welfare organisation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant'. 30 November 2020 12:38 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee

1 December 2020 12:32 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Mental health
Adoption
mental health awareness
adoptees
adult adoptees
NAAM

Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for

It's just another month for most people, but for many adoptees, November is a particularly difficult one.

Across the world, November marks Adoption Awareness Month, but there are growing calls by those who have been adopted to rename it adoptee awareness month - in recognition of the fact, they say, that adoptees experiences and feelings should be put at the centre of conversations about adoption.

Over the past few years, a growing community of adult adoptees on social media have been sharing their lived experience of adoption and calling for their voices be elevated.

Jessenia Parmer is the founder of the website "I Am Adopted", she's has spent the past ten years using her experience as an adoptee to help others, as well as other assisting adoptive parents, first mothers, and adoption professionals.

She joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King, herself an adoptee, to talk about why it's time adoptive parents and the adoption industry come to view adoptees themselves as the experts when it comes to adoption.

Because of shame, a lot of adoptees never really spoke out, but now there's been this huge uprising of adoptees sharing their stories.

Jessinia Parmer, Founder - I Am Adopted

No-one thought to ask adoptees how they feel about being adopted.

Jessenia Parmer, Founder - I Am Adopted

Adoption is always painted as such a beautiful life event and act of love, and also society always telling us that we have to be grateful.

Jessenia Parmer, Founder - I Am Adopted

There are many adoptees struggling with their mental health...

Jessenia Parmer, Founder - I Am Adopted

Society thinks adoption is all rainbows and unicorns... so any time we [adoptees] speak out about us hurting or going against the adoption industry...we're met with a lot of resistance, a lot of hateful comments, a lot of bullying - a lot of time from adoptive parents.

Jessenia Parmer, Founder - I Am Adopted

RELATED: Sara-Jayne King bares all about dark adoption story in memoir, Killing Karoline

RELATED: [LISTEN] Sara-Jayne King overjoyed at finding her biological father

Click below to listen to the full conversation from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


1 December 2020 12:32 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Mental health
Adoption
mental health awareness
adoptees
adult adoptees
NAAM

More from World

kaavan20interacting20with20elephantjpeg

[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years

1 December 2020 10:34 AM

Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karvaan the elephant

[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant begins his journey to freedom

30 November 2020 12:38 PM

Global Animal Welfare organisation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

monica-lennonjpg

Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible

26 November 2020 5:55 PM

Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all in Scotland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diego-maradona2jpg

Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60

25 November 2020 8:48 PM

The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leonistajpg

Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila

25 November 2020 7:56 PM

Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lewis-Hamilton

Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion

23 November 2020 2:12 PM

The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sad tired santa claus father christmas 123rf

It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree

19 November 2020 11:44 AM

"The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Vogue YouTube Channel Harry Styles

[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes

19 November 2020 10:39 AM

Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'

19 November 2020 10:21 AM

A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Sample blood collection tube with HIV test label on HIV infection 123rf

'90% of HIV-positive people on treatment would arrest new infections'

1 December 2020 12:45 PM

There are over 7 million people living with HIV in SA but enormous progress has been made and 5 million patients are on treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care

1 December 2020 12:10 PM

Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democracy constitution hands south african flag 123rf

Are you a South African with an amazing story to tell?

1 December 2020 10:43 AM

1001 SA Stories is a local oral storytelling project aimed at helping South Africans understand and heal from our dark past.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

casper-scholly-photo-1jpeg

[PHOTOS] Hiker finds intact artifacts at Hansie Cronje 2002 crash site

1 December 2020 7:10 AM

George resident and avid hiker Casper Schölly hiked to the site this past Sunday and shares his experience about what he found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital bed patient sick health hospitalisation drip IV 123rf

'It's far worse than what it seems': Imtiaz Sooliman on EC Covid-19 crisis

30 November 2020 5:34 PM

Gift of the Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman says the Covid-19 resurgence in the Eastern Cape is much worse than the first wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mo-tjpg

Mi Casa’s Mo-T launches cancer awareness project

30 November 2020 4:36 PM

Mo-T, the trumpeter from the top house band Mi Casa, has launched his cancer awareness initiative, The Diphala Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medical-syringe-needle-doctor-health-medicine-medication-123rf

SA govt to probe forced sterilisation of women with HIV, more victims speak out

30 November 2020 3:18 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has appointed a task team to investigate the claims of forced sterilisations of HIV-positive women in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paedophile sexual abuse children 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Son of child sexual abuse accused speaks out about being his father's victim

30 November 2020 1:35 PM

As a child, Dan Weclaw says no one believed him. 'You feel like you have failed and everyone thinks you are a liar.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190830-noon-gun-edjpg

Retired noonday gunner Dudley Malgas dies

30 November 2020 1:32 PM

Cape Town's retired noonday gunner Dudley Malgas died on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAB beer crates

Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor

30 November 2020 12:44 PM

Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye says tavern owners have volunteered to only sell liquor for takeaway amid a surge of Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PHOTOS] Hiker finds intact artifacts at Hansie Cronje 2002 crash site

Local

John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm

Entertainment

Are you a South African with an amazing story to tell?

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF calls on Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan from Cabinet

1 December 2020 12:25 PM

WATCH LIVE: Deputy President Mabuza delivers World Aids Day address

1 December 2020 12:13 PM

CWU describes negotiations with SABC management as hostile

1 December 2020 12:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA