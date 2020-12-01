Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:12
On the couch - Join the Dance
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care

1 December 2020 12:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Eastern Cape
Nelson Mandela Bay
Port Elizabeth
Kieno Kammies
COVID-19
covid-19 in eastern cape
Nomazima Nkosi
Herald Live

Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.

The Eastern Cape is in trouble.

New Covid-19 infections are ramping up in a province that has seen more than 12 000 cases and 4000 deaths.

With Christmas around the corner, exhausted healthcare workers are fearful of a systemwide collapse.

Image: 123rf

Kieno Kammies interviewed Nomazima Nkosi, a journalist with Port Elizabeth-based Herald Live.

Things are really not looking good… Eastern Cape residents – particularly in Nelson Mandela Bay – are simply not complying with regulations… gathering along the beach, not wearing masks… gathering in large groups… pubs, taverns and shebeens are not complying…

Nomazima Nkosi, journalist - Herald Live

There is a general lack of compliance in Nelson Mandela Bay… There’s a lot of talk but no decisive action by our officials…

Nomazima Nkosi, journalist - Herald Live

We saw numbers [daily new infections] jump from 500 to 1000 to 1500…

Nomazima Nkosi, journalist - Herald Live

… the issue is the [lack of] available nurses… Doctors are having to choose who lives and who dies. The health system in Nelson Mandela Bay is under pressure.

Nomazima Nkosi, journalist - Herald Live

It’s up to people to protect themselves and their loved ones… stay at home, wear your mask, sanitise… Adhere! Adhere! Adhere! It’s very sad… nurses tell us about their experiences… One nurse contracted Covid… she buried her sister – also a nurse – who contracted Covid…

Nomazima Nkosi, journalist - Herald Live

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


