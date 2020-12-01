'90% of HIV-positive people on treatment would arrest new infections'





Todd Malone from BroadReach talks to Refilwe Moloto about HIV/Aids and how far we have come in arresting and fighting the virus and the disease.

Over the past 10 years, so many people have come in and gotten access to care and treatment that the rates of infection for young people have essentially been cut in half in a decade. Todd Malone, Chief of Party - BroadReach

We know when people stay on treatment they can live long, healthy lives. The hard part is making sure that people stay on treatment. That is one of the big challenges that we are all facing. Todd Malone, Chief of Party - BroadReach

During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown the number of people going to hospital for check-ups and to obtain their medication dropped, he says.

225,000 patients stopped taking mendication during Covid-19 lockdown.

There are over 7 million people estimated to be living with HIV in SA.

If we can get 90% of those people to come in and get tested and then those that know their status, if we get 90% of them to get onto medication, and then 90% of them to stay on medication, what you end up with is so many people on treatment - and when you are on treatment and your viral load is suppressed, or low, you won't transmit and infect other people. Todd Malone, Chief of Party - BroadReach

So if we can get enough people on treatment and staying on treatment we can arrest the rate of infection of new infection. Todd Malone, Chief of Party - BroadReach

There has been major progress of course. Twenty years ago the number of people in South Africa on treatment was essentially zero and now it is 5 million people. Todd Malone, Chief of Party - BroadReach

