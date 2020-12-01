Streaming issues? Report here
Release of Taliep Petersen's killer caught us unawares says family

1 December 2020 1:57 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Taliep Petersen

The man tasked with sourcing a hitman to carry out the murder of musician Taliep Petersen has been released on parole.

The brother of the late Taliep Petersen has told Cape Talk that the musician's family was completely blindsided by the release from prison of one of the men jailed for his murder.

Earlier this month, Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, the man tasked with finding a hitman to kill Petersen, was released on parole having served his minimum length of detention.

We had no idea he was going to be released...the family was not notified.

Igshaan Petersen, Brother of Taliep Petersen

Petersen says the news came as a shock.

It did not go down well with the family or the community.

Igshaan Petersen, Brother of Taliep Petersen

Petersen, one of South Africa's best-known theatre personalities, was shot dead at his home on 16 December 2006.

In 2009, The Western Cape High court sentenced Emjedi to 24 years in prison.

Petersen's wife Najwa was also convicted of his murder and in 2008 was jailed for 28 years.

We are not going to leave it here.

Igshaan Petersen, Brother of Taliep Petersen

The Petersen family have released the following statement:

Good day all

It has been a rather trying time for the Petersen family since the unexpected release of Abdoer-Rasiet Emjedi earlier this month.

The feelings of grief and loss resurfaced by being blindsided with the news via social media, triggering the hurt of the untimely and gruesome murder of our beloved father and brother.

Due to the media frenzy surrounding the high profile court case, we as a family chose to privately address our grievances through the proper channels and not to engage the media.

We had numerous phone calls and e-mail correspondence with the Regional Head of Corrections, the Area Commissioner and a Senior Advocate, amongst others. After an initial positive engagement, the aforementioned proverbially disappeared. Despite follow up emails and desperate attempts to engage anyone with a level of accountability-nothing-even after we were requested to furnish the Department with the details of the case.

When reading the public comments and outcry for answers on the recent news articles of Emjedi's parole, we have now decided to take this matter to the media.

Our humble request is to understand why this individual was placed on parole after only serving 11 years of his 24 year sentence? Why were we as the family not notified of this decision and given the option to engage in a mediated dialogue with him as was the case with co-accused, Jefferson Snyders some 5 years ago and Waheed Hassen in February this year, though the latter we denied.

To many, it would appear that enough jail time has passed and 14 years is an ample grief period but to us who were left and are still left to pick up the pieces of our lives shattered by these criminals, it is not enough.

We want answers. We NEED answers. We would like to believe that this parole decision was not another public failure by the justice system but without the information, we are inclined to draw our own conclusions.

We are sincerely grateful to the public for their encouraging words and continuous gestures of support. You have truly carried us through this harrowing ordeal.

With appreciation,

The Petersen Family

Petersen family statement

RELATED: Taliep Pietersen's daughter shares her emotional journey since her dad's death

Listen to the full conversation with the brother of the late Taliep Petersen by clicking below:


1 December 2020 1:57 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Taliep Petersen

