SA Covid-19 research: Rooibos, African Potato and bush banana show some results
No traditional African medicine has been scientifically validated yet as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2.
But a research team from the Durban University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa is hoping to change that, suggests Lester Kiewit.
The team is looking for potential COVID-19 treatments from plants and recently completed the first phase of the project, which ultimately seeks to develop a novel SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic.
Post-doctoral research fellow at Durban University of Technology (DUT), Depika Dwarka chats to Lester Kiewit about the progress made.
She says she is aware not everybody likes using traditional medicine.
My team and I are focusing on traditional medicine, but everything that we did is scientifically validated, so that's the difference between our team and somebody that is just promoting their drug aspect.Depiks Dwarka, Post-doctoral research fellow - Durban University of Technology (DUT)
For example, she says, when the Madagascan drink derived from artemisia was promoted to 'cure' Covid-19, there was no scientific validation.
She says the aim in the first phase was to identify bioactive compounds in plants that are indigenous to South Africa which could be effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
The team looked for potential Covid-19 therapeutic agents from a list of 29 bioactive compounds. The species chosen were based on their use for the common cold, flu, other respiratory conditions, antimalarial, antiviral and antioxidant activity.
The compounds we used were all scientifically validated and we looked at how these might prevent the virus from being replicated.Depiks Dwarka, Post-doctoral research fellow - Durban University of Technology (DUT)
We did get some quite good results.Depiks Dwarka, Post-doctoral research fellow - Durban University of Technology (DUT)
We used what is called a molecule adopting simulation where we took the structure of the binding sites off the virus and then took 29 bioactive compounds...and we looked at the structure of that individual compound and used computer software to see how well the compound would bind to the virus and effectively inhibit them.Depiks Dwarka, Post-doctoral research fellow - Durban University of Technology (DUT)
She lists some potential compounds that showed positive results but emphasises these are not to be used at home as a number of the plants can be toxic in the wrong doses.
African potato or Hypoxis was quite effective and another Strelitzia nicolai or bush banana, found on the KZN coast, as well as Rooibos or Aspalathus.
We are going to take this further.Depiks Dwarka, Post-doctoral research fellow - Durban University of Technology (DUT)
She says development for usage is far down the line as they are only on an early stage of development.
We are stuck in phase 2 because funding is a huge problem.Depiks Dwarka, Post-doctoral research fellow - Durban University of Technology (DUT)
