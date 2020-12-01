Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Andile Lungisa is a hero among heroes' and 'a man of the people'

1 December 2020 1:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Crime
Assault
Violence
Andile Lungisa
Thabo Kupa
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

"Multitudes of people are giving him a hero’s welcome," says Lungisa spokesperson Thabo Kupa.

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has been released from prison on parole.

Lungisa was sentenced to two years in prison for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In 2016, he hit a Democratic Alliance councillor with a glass jug on the head during a meeting.

Lungisa served just over two months of his sentence.

FILE: Andile Lungisa. Picture: GCIS.

The Department of Correctional Services says he served his minimum required time and attended rehabilitation programmes.

Lungisa briefed the media at a “Free Lungisa Campaign” on Tuesday morning.

The campaign calls Lungisa a “hero among heroes”.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Thabo Kupa, a spokesperson for Lungisa.

Kiewit asked Kupa more than once, without getting an answer, if Lungisa apologised for the assault.

Multitudes of people… are giving him a hero’s welcome… Andile Lungisa is a man of the people, poor people…

Thabo Kupa, spokesperson - Andile Lungisa

Andile is not a coward…

Thabo Kupa, spokesperson - Andile Lungisa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


