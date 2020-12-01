'Andile Lungisa is a hero among heroes' and 'a man of the people'
ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has been released from prison on parole.
Lungisa was sentenced to two years in prison for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
In 2016, he hit a Democratic Alliance councillor with a glass jug on the head during a meeting.
Lungisa served just over two months of his sentence.
The Department of Correctional Services says he served his minimum required time and attended rehabilitation programmes.
Lungisa briefed the media at a “Free Lungisa Campaign” on Tuesday morning.
The campaign calls Lungisa a “hero among heroes”.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Thabo Kupa, a spokesperson for Lungisa.
Kiewit asked Kupa more than once, without getting an answer, if Lungisa apologised for the assault.
Multitudes of people… are giving him a hero’s welcome… Andile Lungisa is a man of the people, poor people…Thabo Kupa, spokesperson - Andile Lungisa
Andile is not a coward…Thabo Kupa, spokesperson - Andile Lungisa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More
SA Covid-19 research: Rooibos, African Potato and bush banana show some results
Post-doctoral research fellow at DUT Depika Dwarka describes medicinal plant compounds being tested to inhibit the Covid-19 virus.Read More
Release of Taliep Petersen's killer caught us unawares says family
The man tasked with sourcing a hitman to carry out the murder of musician Taliep Petersen has been released on parole.Read More
'90% of HIV-positive people on treatment would arrest new infections'
There are over 7 million people living with HIV in SA but enormous progress has been made and 5 million patients are on treatment.Read More
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee
Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for the voices of adoptees to be heard.Read More
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care
Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.Read More
Are you a South African with an amazing story to tell?
1001 SA Stories is a local oral storytelling project aimed at helping South Africans understand and heal from our dark past.Read More
[PHOTOS] Hiker finds intact artifacts at Hansie Cronje 2002 crash site
George resident and avid hiker Casper Schölly hiked to the site this past Sunday and shares his experience about what he found.Read More
'It's far worse than what it seems': Imtiaz Sooliman on EC Covid-19 crisis
Gift of the Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman says the Covid-19 resurgence in the Eastern Cape is much worse than the first wave.Read More
Mi Casa’s Mo-T launches cancer awareness project
Mo-T, the trumpeter from the top house band Mi Casa, has launched his cancer awareness initiative, The Diphala Foundation.Read More
More from Politics
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
Moyane accuses Gordhan of racism and arrogance at state capture inquiry
During a heated cross-examination at the state capture inquiry, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was accused of racism, arrogance, and jealousy.Read More
Neither Mpofu nor Gordhan came out looking good - Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.Read More
Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor
Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye says tavern owners have volunteered to only sell liquor for takeaway amid a surge of Covid-19 infections.Read More
'When branches in a political party fizzle out it is a matter of concern'
Political scientist and ANC member Professor Keith Gottschalk says it's in vibrant branches where grassroots democracy occurs.Read More
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'
The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week Thursday.Read More