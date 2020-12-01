Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
Will he, or won’t he?
Nervous Western Cape residents are wondering whether Premier Alan Winde will declare a provincial lockdown later this week when he announces the plan for Covid-19’s resurgence in the province.
As hospitalisations continue to rise, some towns are closing public facilities.
“Mini-lockdowns”, “circuit breakers”, “targeted lockdowns” … talk of new measures to snuff a second wave of infections just won’t die down.
Will the Western Cape lock down again?
Is another hard lockdown even possible, considering the debatable success of the first one and the economic devastating it created?
Lester Kiewit interviewed political analyst Sanusha Naidoo.
It’s a catch-22… it [second wave of infections] is already happening… Does Government lock down? … Are people willing to self-regulate?Sanusha Naidoo, political analyst
Politicians are very scared they’ll lose votes…Sanusha Naidoo, political analyst
Can you implement sections of lockdowns? … A grey area for Premier Winde… The DA has different interpretations…Sanusha Naidoo, political analyst
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
