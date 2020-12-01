Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport





Anecdotes suggest many South Africans are looking to gain a foothold in another country through “citizenship by investment” programmes.

Buying dual citizenship is not cheap.

Some countries providing citizenship to South African investors include:

Mauritius

Portugal

Spain

Hungary

Greece

Italy

Malta

Grenada

Antigua

Barbuda

Pippa Hudson interviewed Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship.

Emmett spoke about the countries that offer “citizenship by investment” and everything else you need to know.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.