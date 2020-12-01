



Remember the hit song "Don't Worry, Be Happy" from the 80s?

The feel-good acapella ditty won American Bobby McFerrin the Grammy for Song Of The Year in 1988.

Now Checkers has put its own twist on the tune for the festive season.

"Don't Worry, Be Merry" sing the children in the retailer's Christmas campaign.

It may be "corny as hell" says Andy Rice, but the TV ad's clever adaptation of familiar music lifts it above the rest.

That's why it gets his "hero" rating for the week.

The clever thing is, they've avoided the Boney M syndrome. They've got away from the standard stuff... No Jingle Bells... Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

They've taken a song that we all know but they've just given it a one-word twist. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice talk advertising and skip to 5:00 for Checkers segment:

This article first appeared on 702 : Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'