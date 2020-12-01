'No substance to rape allegations at KwaSizabantu mission' - lawyer
Lawyers for the controversial KwaSizabantu mission (KSB) in KwaZulu-Natal have defended the church against accusations that a recent panel investigation into the church lacked independence.
In September, News24 released a 7-month investigation into KwaSizabantu, which included affidavits from six women who claimed that they had been raped at the mission.
The mission subsequently appointed a panel to carry out its own investigation.
On Monday the panel released its report which found that while the mission is not a cult, its congregants follow the church leaders with blind faith.
Attorney Martus De Wet speaks on behalf of KwaSizabantu:
It was an independent panel. These were forensic experts who had absolutely no dealing with the mission before they started their investigation.Martus De Wet, Attorney for KwaSizabantu
They were peer sourced.Martus De Wet, Attorney for KwaSizabantu
They were given a totally unfettered mandate to investigate.Martus De Wet, Attorney for KwaSizabantu
Despite News24 having acquired the affidavits of six women who claimed to have been raped at the mission, no arrests have yet been made.
For us it was important that any allegations of sexual abuse or rape must be dealt with.Martus De Wet, Attorney for KwaSizabantu
What the panel found was there was no substance in those allegations or a cover-up by the mission.Martus De Wet, Attorney for KwaSizabantu
Listen to the full conversation below:
