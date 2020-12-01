Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
FORCED AND COERCED STERILISATION OF BLACK, POOR HIV POSITIVE WOMEN IN SOUTH AFRICA
Guests
Ms Sethembiso Promise Mthembu - Co-Founder of Her Rights Initiative
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Lockdown for who? Expert says localised lockdown may not be best thing for SA Is another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape asks John Maytham? 1 December 2020 5:53 PM
'No substance to rape allegations at KwaSizabantu mission' - lawyer Weeks after a damning News24 investigation, a panel appointed by KSB has found that the controversial church is not a cult. 1 December 2020 5:04 PM
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
'Andile Lungisa is a hero among heroes' and 'a man of the people' "Multitudes of people are giving him a hero's welcome," says Lungisa spokesperson Thabo Kupa. 1 December 2020 1:26 PM
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show. 1 December 2020 8:23 PM
Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship. 1 December 2020 3:32 PM
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA). 1 December 2020 11:07 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I've been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for the voices of adoptees to be heard. 1 December 2020 12:32 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years Kaavan's journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world. 1 December 2020 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant begins his journey to freedom Global Animal Welfare organisation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant'. 30 November 2020 12:38 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don't care Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi. 1 December 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown for who? Expert says localised lockdown may not be best thing for SA

1 December 2020 5:53 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Lockdown
COVID-19

Is another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape asks John Maytham?

At last count there were 2 300 new coronavirus infections in South Africa, bringing the total number since the first recorded infection in March to more than 790 000.

A total of 21535 people have died from Covid-19 complications.

So with Covid-19 numbers continuing to rise in South Africa, is a localised lockdown an option which officials should be seriously considering?

CapeTalk's John Maytham posed the question to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi:

A lockdown on its own is never going to get rid of the virus.

Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand

The only reason for a lockdown is if it is projected that health services are going to be completely overwhelmed.

Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand

Even then, says Madhi, the lockdown would only have the impact of buying time to spread out the number of hospitalisations.

RELATED: Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape

Listen to the full conversation below:


webuycars

Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

1 December 2020 7:29 PM

'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.

kwasizabantujpg

'No substance to rape allegations at KwaSizabantu mission' - lawyer

1 December 2020 5:04 PM

Weeks after a damning News24 investigation, a panel appointed by KSB has found that the controversial church is not a cult.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape

1 December 2020 2:32 PM

A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?

A worker harvests rooibos from a plantation in the Cederberg district

SA Covid-19 research: Rooibos, African Potato and bush banana show some results

1 December 2020 1:57 PM

Post-doctoral research fellow at DUT Depika Dwarka describes medicinal plant compounds being tested to inhibit the Covid-19 virus.

Prison cell jail

Release of Taliep Petersen's killer caught us unawares says family

1 December 2020 1:57 PM

The man tasked with sourcing a hitman to carry out the murder of musician Taliep Petersen has been released on parole.

Andile Lungisa GCIS

'Andile Lungisa is a hero among heroes' and 'a man of the people'

1 December 2020 1:26 PM

"Multitudes of people are giving him a hero’s welcome," says Lungisa spokesperson Thabo Kupa.

Sample blood collection tube with HIV test label on HIV infection 123rf

'90% of HIV-positive people on treatment would arrest new infections'

1 December 2020 12:45 PM

There are over 7 million people living with HIV in SA but enormous progress has been made and 5 million patients are on treatment.

Sad depressed school boy bullying lonely 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee

1 December 2020 12:32 PM

Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for the voices of adoptees to be heard.

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care

1 December 2020 12:10 PM

Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.

Democracy constitution hands south african flag 123rf

Are you a South African with an amazing story to tell?

1 December 2020 10:43 AM

1001 SA Stories is a local oral storytelling project aimed at helping South Africans understand and heal from our dark past.

