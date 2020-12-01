Lockdown for who? Expert says localised lockdown may not be best thing for SA
At last count there were 2 300 new coronavirus infections in South Africa, bringing the total number since the first recorded infection in March to more than 790 000.
A total of 21535 people have died from Covid-19 complications.
So with Covid-19 numbers continuing to rise in South Africa, is a localised lockdown an option which officials should be seriously considering?
CapeTalk's John Maytham posed the question to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi:
A lockdown on its own is never going to get rid of the virus.Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
The only reason for a lockdown is if it is projected that health services are going to be completely overwhelmed.Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - University of the Witwatersrand
Even then, says Madhi, the lockdown would only have the impact of buying time to spread out the number of hospitalisations.
4. We also cannot afford a Lockdown again, as is being witnessed in many European countries right now. Our economy simply cannot afford it. A lockdown would kill jobs and cause our humanitarian disaster to worsen. This will also cost lives in the future. pic.twitter.com/DG5GWkF0kP— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) November 25, 2020
Listen to the full conversation below:
