People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious

2 December 2020 6:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Twitter
Quality Street
chocolates
Quality Street Audit

A Twitter scandal has erupted over how few of their fave chocs are in a box and a disproportionate number of people's least faves.

Do you love Quality Street chocs..or hate them? Which are your faves, and are there a disproportionate number of your least favourite in a box?

iTV News digital head and Twitter user Stephen Hull might have been a tad bored when he decided to find out.

Bit of spare time on my hands today so I audited the unopened Quality Street tin. Just 4 purples (4.7%) and yet a massive 11 (12.9%) orange ones. Another blow for 2020. Who do I complain to? #inequalitystreet

Stephen Hull, Digital head - iTV News

CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard chats to Refilwe Moloto on The Social Rundown about the Quality Street Scandal. Take a listen below:


Share this:
