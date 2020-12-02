People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious





Do you love Quality Street chocs..or hate them? Which are your faves, and are there a disproportionate number of your least favourite in a box?

iTV News digital head and Twitter user Stephen Hull might have been a tad bored when he decided to find out.

Bit of spare time on my hands today so I audited the unopened Quality Street tin. Just 4 purples (4.7%) and yet a massive 11 (12.9%) orange ones. Another blow for 2020. Who do I complain to? #inequalitystreet Stephen Hull, Digital head - iTV News

CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard chats to Refilwe Moloto on The Social Rundown about the Quality Street Scandal. Take a listen below:

My Quality Street audit. Completed while kids are at swimming lessons or else they would be gone! 6 purple but only a measly 4 Carmel cups. Biggest haul was 10 strawberry creams. pic.twitter.com/1xF4IjsMDP — Katie Richardson (@doxie0070) November 30, 2020

13% orange. I am not complaining pic.twitter.com/itk8XoDNfx — Stewart Miller (@stewartmiller_) November 30, 2020