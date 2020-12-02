Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius





As more and more people are working from home, a number of island nations are offering the opportunity for people to obtain work visas so that they can have an opportunity to experience life in a tropical destination.

Mauritius is the latest to do this and its close proximity and 2-hour time difference will undoubtedly make this appealing to South Africans.

The Mauritian government's new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme, coupled with the island's record of keeping Covid-19 infections contained is a good reason why one would consider setting up shop there, suggests Refilwe Moloto.

Zainab Bouziane is an Immigration Specialist at XpatWeb chats to Refilwe about this exciting opportunity on this week's Wanderlust Wednesday.

Bouziane explains that Mauritius has been offering occupational permits for investors for a while.

Investors can go and invest their money in Mauritius and get automatically a 10-year residency permit. Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb

The Mauritian government decided to introduce the new Premium Long-Stay Visa to allow people an opportunity to decide if the island would be a good prospect for them to invest or retire.

You get your one-year visa, you go there, you can stay in Mauritius for up to 180 days, you can assist the labour market, or you can be a tourist, or do what you want to do before you decide whether you want to invest or take a decision about retiring in Mauritius. Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb

In order to obtain the premium visa, one would need to provide the Mauritian economic board with proof of accommodation and sufficient funds to sustain oneself while in Mauritius.

Bouziane describes it as similar to a tourism visa but more like a long-term residency visa.

This will help you to first work remotely, so if you have a business in your home country, and you still want to work on it remotely then you can do that. Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb

You can also assist the labour market, which means you can go and look for employment. Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb

But she says these measures are primarily to encourage the investment options available in the country.

If you stay in Mauritius over the 180-day period, you become tax liable, but under this visa, because you do not have work rights and you are not going to have business tax, this is not going to be applicable. And the tax needing to be paid will be the tax owed in your home country. Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb

