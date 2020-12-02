Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius
As more and more people are working from home, a number of island nations are offering the opportunity for people to obtain work visas so that they can have an opportunity to experience life in a tropical destination.
Mauritius is the latest to do this and its close proximity and 2-hour time difference will undoubtedly make this appealing to South Africans.
The Mauritian government's new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme, coupled with the island's record of keeping Covid-19 infections contained is a good reason why one would consider setting up shop there, suggests Refilwe Moloto.
Zainab Bouziane is an Immigration Specialist at XpatWeb chats to Refilwe about this exciting opportunity on this week's Wanderlust Wednesday.
Bouziane explains that Mauritius has been offering occupational permits for investors for a while.
Investors can go and invest their money in Mauritius and get automatically a 10-year residency permit.Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb
The Mauritian government decided to introduce the new Premium Long-Stay Visa to allow people an opportunity to decide if the island would be a good prospect for them to invest or retire.
You get your one-year visa, you go there, you can stay in Mauritius for up to 180 days, you can assist the labour market, or you can be a tourist, or do what you want to do before you decide whether you want to invest or take a decision about retiring in Mauritius.Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb
In order to obtain the premium visa, one would need to provide the Mauritian economic board with proof of accommodation and sufficient funds to sustain oneself while in Mauritius.
Bouziane describes it as similar to a tourism visa but more like a long-term residency visa.
This will help you to first work remotely, so if you have a business in your home country, and you still want to work on it remotely then you can do that.Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb
You can also assist the labour market, which means you can go and look for employment.Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb
But she says these measures are primarily to encourage the investment options available in the country.
If you stay in Mauritius over the 180-day period, you become tax liable, but under this visa, because you do not have work rights and you are not going to have business tax, this is not going to be applicable. And the tax needing to be paid will be the tax owed in your home country.Zainub Bouziane, Immigration Specialist - XpatWeb
Listen to the details below:
More from World
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years
A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since.Read More
People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious
A Twitter scandal has erupted over how few of their fave chocs are in a box and a disproportionate number of people's least faves.Read More
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee
Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for the voices of adoptees to be heard.Read More
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years
Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world.Read More
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant begins his journey to freedom
Global Animal Welfare organisation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant'.Read More
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible
Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all in Scotland.Read More
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60
The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion
The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.Read More
More from Business
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer
The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms.Read More
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.Read More
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery
It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb
The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.Read More
Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport
Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship.Read More
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa
Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA).Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More