Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
On Tuesday, a team from the Solidarity Fund briefed Members of Parliament about the work they’ve done so far.
They provided details on how much money they’ve given to South Africans hard-hit by Covid-19.
They assured Parliament that they are sticking around for longer than initially anticipated, considering the entrenched resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces.
More than 2700 companies and 300 000 ordinary South Africans contributed about R3.2 billion to the Fund of which it has spent R2.7 billion, mostly on Personal Protective Equipment and food (it has kept 280 000 households fed amid the lockdown-induced hunger crisis).
10 largest donations to the Fund:
-
Mary Oppenheimer (R1 billion)
-
Naspers (R500 million)
-
The ELMA South Africa Foundation (R250 million)
-
SA Government (R100 million)
-
Hasso Plattner Foundation (R100 million)
-
Allan and Gill Gray Philanthropy Limited (R50 million)
-
Lottery South Africa (R50 million)
-
Telesure Investment Holdings (R50 million)
-
Ninety One (R40 million)
10 largest payroll contributions to the Fund:
-
Economic Freedom Fighters (R15 million)
-
“Government officials” as a group (R8 million)
-
Safika Holdings
-
Yellowwoods
-
AngloGold Ashanti
-
Pepkor Holdings
-
Sars
-
JSE Limited
-
Clicks
-
DRDGOLD Limited
At one point, there were 200+ people serving on the Solidarity Fund, all working for free.
That number has since come down, but people still work without compensation.
The Fund has been totally transparent in how it operates and spends, mindful of society’s epic battle against corruption and growing intolerance of it.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande.
She was part of the team that presented to MPs on Tuesday.
The main spending priorities were… getting Personal Protective Equipment to health workers… and food…Tandi Nzimande, CEO - Solidarity Fund
We worked with organisations that were already in the communities… churches, youth employment programmes, NGOs, specialists already active in areas, who helped us to identify the right partners…Tandi Nzimande, CEO - Solidarity Fund
We partnered with four large NGOs active in the food space. They assisted with distribution and keeping those costs very low…Tandi Nzimande, CEO - Solidarity Fund
We have a very strong board that values governance… on a personal basis… Practices were put in place from the start – honouring transparency and strong governance…Tandi Nzimande, CEO - Solidarity Fund
We’re still accepting donations, but we’re not actively fundraising…Tandi Nzimande, CEO - Solidarity Fund
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
