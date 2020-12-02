SA govt needs to urgently restrict alcohol sales, says policy group





The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa (SAAPA SA) has called on the government to urgently implement tighter alcohol restrictions.

SAAPA SA says alcohol consumption has been linked to ‘super-spreader’ Covid-19 events in some parts of the country.

As Covid-19 infections rise in areas such as the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, SAAPA SA director Maurice Smithers says tighter booze measures are needed to help curb the spread of the virus.

Smithers says stricter alcohol rules will also help reduce alcohol-related harms associated with this time of the year.

The policy group believes that SA government needs to follow the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and implement measures proven to be effective in other countries.

These measures include a ban on advertising of alcohol, increasing the price of alcohol, and the reduced availability of booze.

There's a very real possibility that the festive season is going to see a spike in coronavirus cases... as well as we are likely to see a number of other alcohol-related harms happening around this time. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Signals are there that there is a likelihood of problems.... we are seeing this from the Eastern Cape, for example. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

We have never called for a ban. We don't think a ban is a good idea. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Our view has always been that you put in place the kind of measures that have been proposed by the WHO, which include reducing availability, increasing the costs. Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane: