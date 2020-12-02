Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Initiation season suspended until further notice, says Western Cape MEC

2 December 2020 11:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Initiation season
Xhosa initiation
Medical male circumcision
summer initiation season
traditional initiation

Cultural initiation practices remain suspended in the province to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department put a hold on traditional initiations (ulwaluko) earlier this year.

Hopes that the sacred practice would resume over the December period have been dashed.

Western Cape Cultural Affairs MEC Anroux Marais has advised that the summer initiation season has been suspended in the province until further notice following a Cabinet decision.

"The Summer Initiation season will unfortunately not go ahead as scheduled in compliance with the mandatory protocols currently in place", Marais said in a statement.

With the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, there have been calls for a return to tighter Covid-19 regulations.

MEC Marais says officials will be monitoring the situation on a daily basis and will communicate if any changes are made.


2 December 2020 11:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Initiation season
Xhosa initiation
Medical male circumcision
summer initiation season
traditional initiation

