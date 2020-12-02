'I was also abused by a swim coach and I'm fighting for justice' says survivor
It's been a week since sexual abuse survivor Debbie Wade shared her story of abuse at the hands of a Durban swimming coach with CapeTalk's John Maytham.
Since then, upon hearing Debbie's story, another survivor, 'Iris', has come forward determined to get justice for the abuse she was subjected to, also by a swimming coach in Durban.
Iris says she finally spoke about the abuse in 2001, telling her parents who, in turn, told the chairman of the swim school.
She says the chairman then carried out his own investigation, without involving the authorities.
He did not at any point ask me what had happened...he personally took on what should have been handed over to the criminal legal system.'Iris', Abuse survivor
The chairman was interviewed and his response was that they investigated the matter by talking to other children...and they voted unanimously against my claims.'Iris', Abuse survivor
Iris says that as a result of not being taken seriously by the swim school she stayed silent about the abuse for another ten years.
The power of abuse lies firmly in it being kept a secret.'Iris', Abuse survivor
In 2010 Iris heard about another incident involving allegations of sexual abuse against another swimming coach.
This time she went to the police.
I thought, oh my gosh, I wonder if this is the same coach.'Iris', Abuse survivor
I was told I would only be able to be a corroborating witness, that it was so long ago that it would just be my word against his.'Iris', Abuse survivor
Again, Iris felt disheartened and unheard, but when she heard the recent story of Debbie Wade she decided to try for a third time to bring her perpetrator to justice.
On Sunday, officials confirmed to The Times Daily that Iris’s case had been reactivated and that an investigation was “pending”.
We need to create a cultural shift for providing a foundation for people to be able to report abuse.'Iris', Abuse survivor
RELATED: [Woman says sexual abuse claims against top swim coach ignored for 17 years](http://Woman says sexual abuse claims against top swim coach ignored for 17 years)
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer
The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms.Read More
DBE closely monitoring printing companies after arrest in matric exam paper leak
A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the matric paper leaks scandal. He was apparently employed by the company contracted to print the 2020 matric exams.Read More
Kinnear witness spoke of being targeted just days before drive-by shooting
Bradley Goldblatt is believed to have been the target of a gunman who fired several shots at his Johannesburg home on Monday.Read More
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.Read More
Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young
'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi.Read More
Initiation season suspended until further notice, says Western Cape MEC
Cultural initiation practices remain suspended in the province to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.Read More
SA govt needs to urgently restrict alcohol sales, says policy group
Tighter alcohol restrictions are needed as the festive season nears, according to the SAAPA SA.Read More
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Lockdown for who? Expert says localised lockdown may not be best thing for SA
Is another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape asks John Maytham?Read More