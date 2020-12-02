Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)





So you remember the episode of Friends where Monica gets stung by a jellyfish and Chandler pees on her to relieve the pain?

Well, turns out it's complete nonsense and that there's not proof that urine has any benefit whatsoever to jellyfish, or any other type of sting.

Not only that but it could actually make it worse!

But as we head into summer it is important to make sure that in addition to being summer-ready, we're also summer safe.

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King got some first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.

Here are Dr Charl's must haves for a summer first aid kit:

Antihistamine and/or other allergy medication

Paracetamol/aspirin

Burns dressing

Regular medication (get your prescription filled before going away)

Dr Charl responded to some listener questions about sunburn and heatstroke...

Sunburn: Who should wear sunscreen?

Absolutely everyone. It doesn't matter what colour your skin is. You need to be fanatical about suncreen. Dr Charl van Loggernberg, Emergency medicine specialist

Heat rash: How to treat heat rash in a 3-year-old?

Normally it'll settle down quite nicely just getting the child out of the sun, getting some emollient on the skin and maybe a paracetamol to take the edge off. Dr Charl van Loggernberg, Emergency medicine specialist

Heatstroke: What are the signs and symptoms?

The behaviour might change, then some skin discomfort and then feeling fatigued and generally unwell. Dr Charl van Loggernberg, Emergency medicine specialist

Click below for more tips on staying safe this summer: