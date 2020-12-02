[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years
Swedish police have arrested a woman in her 70s after she allegedly held her 41-year-old son captive for 28 years.
The mother inflicted grievous bodily harm on her son, who was found in a dirty, urine-drenched room without teeth and with sores covering his entire body.
He was unable to move and had a very limited ability to speak.
The Stockholm-native reportedly removed her son from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending stories.
More from Gilchrist:
-
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad-looking Rockefeller Christmas tree
-
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27 million
-
He needed surgery for some of his injuries. All his teeth fell out…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
A relative popped over and found him in squalor, the place reeked…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
You’d think when that kid was taken out of school that there would be checks?Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:54].
More from World
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius
South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme.Read More
People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious
A Twitter scandal has erupted over how few of their fave chocs are in a box and a disproportionate number of people's least faves.Read More
'Adoption isn't all rainbows and unicorns, adoption is trauma' - Adoptee
Jessenia Parmer is part of a wider community of adult adoptees who are calling for the voices of adoptees to be heard.Read More
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] Kaavan meets another elephant for first time in 8 years
Kaavan’s journey from Pakistani zoo to Cambodian sanctuary has captured the hearts of people across the world.Read More
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant begins his journey to freedom
Global Animal Welfare organisation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant'.Read More
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible
Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all in Scotland.Read More
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60
The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion
The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.Read More