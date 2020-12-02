[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years





Swedish police have arrested a woman in her 70s after she allegedly held her 41-year-old son captive for 28 years.

The mother inflicted grievous bodily harm on her son, who was found in a dirty, urine-drenched room without teeth and with sores covering his entire body.

He was unable to move and had a very limited ability to speak.

Image credit: Tinnakorn Jorruang (123rf)

The Stockholm-native reportedly removed her son from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending stories.

More from Gilchrist:

He needed surgery for some of his injuries. All his teeth fell out… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

A relative popped over and found him in squalor, the place reeked… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

You’d think when that kid was taken out of school that there would be checks? Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:54].