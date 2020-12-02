DBE closely monitoring printing companies after arrest in matric exam paper leak





Themba Daniel Shikwambana was arrested last week Wednesday following a serious corruption investigation by the Hawks.

He appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday and was granted R1,000 bail.

It is understood that Shikwambana works for the company contracted by the Basic Education Department to print the 2020 matric exams.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it has welcomed the progress made in the Hawks probe.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says department officials have boosted surveillance and oversight linked to the printing and distribution of the matric papers.

We have put more security personnel and also have involved officials of the department to oversee the printing of the remaining papers in the examination. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

That's why it's been quiet over the past week, with no other paper leaking because we have made some adjustments to the way that the papers have been moving across the country en route to schools. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

It's a combination of surveillance cameras, as well as security personnel from the private companies and also officials from the department. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The Maths Paper 2, Physical Science and Life Sciences exams were leaked last month. The Hawks say that more arrests were imminent.

The Minister and the MECs are very happy with the progress that the police have made and the investigation that the department is doing itself. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The arrest took place last week... The suspect appeared in court this week for the second time. He was granted bail. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

