Kinnear witness spoke of being targeted just days before drive-by shooting
It's emerged that one of the witnesses in the case against the man accused of shooting dead top detective Charl Kinnear suspected he was being targetted just days before a drive-by shooting outside his home on Monday.
Bradley Goldblatt had recently revealed to News 24 that he was aware that there were threats on his life - a week later a hail of bullets was directed at his Johannesburg home.
A car had drawn up alongside his house and a gunman had fired a volley of shots towards the house, luckily no one was injured.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
It seems to be a chilling message for Mr Goldblatt.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
Former professional rugby player Zane Kilian stands accused of the murder of Charl Kinnear who was shot outside his house in Bishop Lavis in September.
Kinnear was a senior member of the Cape’s anti-gang unit, tasked with investigating cases linked to the criminal underworld.
Kilian will next week hear whether his bail application will go ahead after the case was postponed in the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday.
Speaking to CapeTalk on Wednesday, News24's Jeff Wicks says there is evidence supporting the fact Goldblatt had been targeted by 'nefarious actors'.
That translates into a very dangerous environment for witnesses in this case.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
RELATED: Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer
The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms.Read More
DBE closely monitoring printing companies after arrest in matric exam paper leak
A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the matric paper leaks scandal. He was apparently employed by the company contracted to print the 2020 matric exams.Read More
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.Read More
Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young
'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi.Read More
Initiation season suspended until further notice, says Western Cape MEC
Cultural initiation practices remain suspended in the province to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.Read More
'I was also abused by a swim coach and I'm fighting for justice' says survivor
'Iris' was abused at the hands of a swimming coach and has tried twice over the years to get justice but says she wasn't believed.Read More
SA govt needs to urgently restrict alcohol sales, says policy group
Tighter alcohol restrictions are needed as the festive season nears, according to the SAAPA SA.Read More
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Lockdown for who? Expert says localised lockdown may not be best thing for SA
Is another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape asks John Maytham?Read More