Kinnear witness spoke of being targeted just days before drive-by shooting





It's emerged that one of the witnesses in the case against the man accused of shooting dead top detective Charl Kinnear suspected he was being targetted just days before a drive-by shooting outside his home on Monday.

Bradley Goldblatt had recently revealed to News 24 that he was aware that there were threats on his life - a week later a hail of bullets was directed at his Johannesburg home.

A car had drawn up alongside his house and a gunman had fired a volley of shots towards the house, luckily no one was injured. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

It seems to be a chilling message for Mr Goldblatt. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

Former professional rugby player Zane Kilian stands accused of the murder of Charl Kinnear who was shot outside his house in Bishop Lavis in September.

Kinnear was a senior member of the Cape’s anti-gang unit, tasked with investigating cases linked to the criminal underworld.

Kilian will next week hear whether his bail application will go ahead after the case was postponed in the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Wednesday, News24's Jeff Wicks says there is evidence supporting the fact Goldblatt had been targeted by 'nefarious actors'.

That translates into a very dangerous environment for witnesses in this case. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

