Ramaphosa on record saying NEC has final say on Magashule stepping aside





This coming weekend sees a crucial African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The meeting must make a decision as to whether ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who faces corruption charges, should step aside or not.

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa's directive that those within the party who face corruption charges must step aside holds water?

News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

Legal opinions on the matter vary.

There is a battle of legal opinions. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

She says the legal opinion sought by the ANC in the aftermath of Ramaphosa's directive has been disputed within the party.

What does the directive mean?

Yes, the ANC has resolved that those charged with corruption should step aside, but there isn't an indication of what does 'stepping aside' mean, because Ace Magashule's argument is 'I don't serve in government, I serve in the ANC.' Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

Hunter reports that now Ramaphosa supporters have sought their own legal opinion.

That legal opinion has come back and said he [Magashule] has to be in line with the resolution of the ANC, the constitution of the ANC, and the NEC directive that Ace Magashule must be asked to step aside and if he does not step aside he must then be forced to do so by the NEC. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

Despite rumblings that branches may have a say in this, Hunter says they must abide by the decision made at Nasrec Conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on record saying the NEC has to make the final decision in this regard and that is why this NEC meeting is so important. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

There is going to be a lot of finger-pointing. Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24

Take a listen to the interview below: