South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Agri SA are joining forces in a battle to stop violence against people who live and work on farms.
Representatives of the two institutions met this week to establish a relationship, to find ways of urgently assisting farming communities, and to announce two rural safety initiatives.
Related articles:
-
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years
-
-
'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'
Lester Kiewit asked Agri Western Cape spokesperson Uys van der Westhuizen to discuss the outcome of the meeting.
The discussions we had [with the SANDF] specifically mentions security on our borders… A safe and secure area gets investments…Uys van der Westhuizen, spokesperson - Agri Western Cape
A community can protect itself better than anyone from the outside. That is what we discussed with the SANDF; how can communities assist them? … The SANDF goes into communities and trains them…Uys van der Westhuizen, spokesperson - Agri Western Cape
When these people [from the SANDF] are not in uniform, they are part and parcel of the community… our eyes and ears on the ground…Uys van der Westhuizen, spokesperson - Agri Western Cape
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
DBE closely monitoring printing companies after arrest in matric exam paper leak
A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the matric paper leaks scandal. He was apparently employed by the company contracted to print the 2020 matric exams.Read More
Kinnear witness spoke of being targeted just days before drive-by shooting
Bradley Goldblatt is believed to have been the target of a gunman who fired several shots at his Johannesburg home on Monday.Read More
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.Read More
Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young
'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi.Read More
Initiation season suspended until further notice, says Western Cape MEC
Cultural initiation practices remain suspended in the province to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.Read More
'I was also abused by a swim coach and I'm fighting for justice' says survivor
'Iris' was abused at the hands of a swimming coach and has tried twice over the years to get justice but says she wasn't believed.Read More
SA govt needs to urgently restrict alcohol sales, says policy group
Tighter alcohol restrictions are needed as the festive season nears, according to the SAAPA SA.Read More
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Lockdown for who? Expert says localised lockdown may not be best thing for SA
Is another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape asks John Maytham?Read More
More from Business
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius
South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme.Read More
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.Read More
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery
It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb
The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.Read More
Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport
Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship.Read More
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa
Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA).Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More