South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer





The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Agri SA are joining forces in a battle to stop violence against people who live and work on farms.

Representatives of the two institutions met this week to establish a relationship, to find ways of urgently assisting farming communities, and to announce two rural safety initiatives.

Related articles:

Lester Kiewit asked Agri Western Cape spokesperson Uys van der Westhuizen to discuss the outcome of the meeting.

The discussions we had [with the SANDF] specifically mentions security on our borders… A safe and secure area gets investments… Uys van der Westhuizen, spokesperson - Agri Western Cape

A community can protect itself better than anyone from the outside. That is what we discussed with the SANDF; how can communities assist them? … The SANDF goes into communities and trains them… Uys van der Westhuizen, spokesperson - Agri Western Cape

When these people [from the SANDF] are not in uniform, they are part and parcel of the community… our eyes and ears on the ground… Uys van der Westhuizen, spokesperson - Agri Western Cape

Listen to the interview in the audio below.