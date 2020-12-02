Consecutive Lotto numbers drawn...what are the chances? 1 in 42 million actually
The SA Lottery has been forced to deny foul play after Wednesday night's Powerball lotto numbers were revealed as 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10.
Ithuba National Lottery spokesperson Bulelwa Msizi telling 702's Mandy Wiener on Thursday that there is no human intervention in the system.
"The random number generator system is really a computer system that is used throughout with lotteries all over the world." he says.
Many have questioned the latest draw, which left 20 winners each receiving a R5.6 million payout, wondering how it was possible that the consecutive numbers were generated randomly.
This @sa_lottery #lotto #powerball result is doubly suspicious and must be audited. Winning numbers 5,6,7,8,9 and 10? A R100mPlus jackpot being shared by 20 people? Ayikho lento! pic.twitter.com/kDq3ChYJ42— Akani M (@Akanirelo) December 2, 2020
CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Thomas Farrar, senior lecturer in statistics at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology who says the way the draw is set up means there is over 42 million different possible combinations of six distinct numbers that can be drawn.
The thing is, all of those 42-plus million combinations are equally likely to happen.Thomas Farrar, Senior Lecturer in Statistics - Dept of Mathematics and Physics at - CPUT
It only stands out to us because we see that combination of numbers as meaningful because it happens to be in order.Thomas Farrar, Senior Lecturer in Statistics - Dept of Mathematics and Physics at - CPUT
Unlikely events are unlikely but not impossible. I don't see anything suspicious here.Thomas Farrar, Senior Lecturer in Statistics - Dept of Mathematics and Physics at - CPUT
Congratulations to 20 new multimillionaires who each won over R5 million on the PowerBall jackpot! 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 🙌 🤑 What will your winning numbers be? Check your tickets now to see if you’re a winner #FestiveYamaMillions pic.twitter.com/7DYpDjTL4R— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 2, 2020
Listen to the full conversation below:
