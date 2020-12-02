Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Ace steps aside, or gets pushed: New legal opinion demands ANC must act against him
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - News24
Today at 16:20
How prepared in Plett for the festive season amid Covid-19 rise in cases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patty Butterworth - CEO of Plett Tourism
Today at 16:55
Open to Adds
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
How Geoff Makhubo lied to amaBhungane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 17:20
NEDBANK BUSINESS IGNITE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
John Grisham chats about his new book with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
Govt pension fund shunned troubled SOEs while unions slug it out on civil servants wage bill increase
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Musa Mabesa - Principal Executive Office at Government Employees Pension Fund (Gepf)
Today at 18:15
48 hour Social media crisis consultancy luanched
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Stopforth - Partner. at 48H.co.za.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
EOH financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
From Hartbeespoort to Hollywood - myfanPark
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joy Des Fountain - Joint - CEO at myFanPark
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual : 2020 The year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms. 2 December 2020 1:34 PM
DBE closely monitoring printing companies after arrest in matric exam paper leak A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the matric paper leaks scandal. He was apparently employed by the company contra... 2 December 2020 1:19 PM
Kinnear witness spoke of being targeted just days before drive-by shooting Bradley Goldblatt is believed to have been the target of a gunman who fired several shots at his Johannesburg home on Monday. 2 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa on record saying NEC has final say on Magashule stepping aside News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says there has been a battle of legal opinions within the ANC. 2 December 2020 1:07 PM
Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young 'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi. 2 December 2020 11:45 AM
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption. 2 December 2020 9:34 AM
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme. 2 December 2020 8:28 AM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Business
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips) CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg. 2 December 2020 12:29 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme. 2 December 2020 8:28 AM
People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious A Twitter scandal has erupted over how few of their fave chocs are in a box and a disproportionate number of people's least faves. 2 December 2020 6:50 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert

2 December 2020 3:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Namibia
Braai
Kieno Kammies
wood
braaing
braai wood
kameeldoring
rooikrans
black wattle
Wayne Webber
Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

"If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales.

You can’t sommer braai with any wood.

Among the best in the business are Rooikrans, Black Wattle and local favourite Kameeldoring.

Here’s an inconvenient truth – Kameeldoring is extremely slow-growing and can live for many centuries.

Much of our supplies of Kameeldoring is from Namibia where logging of it is illegal.

Image credit: foodandmore (123rf)

Trending, right now, on CapeTalk:

Kieno Kammies asked Houte-Kop Firewood Sales owner Wayne Webber about sustainable firewood that braais lekker.

As a consumer you have the right to ask where wood you buy comes from and to see the seller permit. Here are three...

Posted by Carte Blanche on Sunday, November 22, 2020

We’re a supplier of superior quality braai wood…

Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

It’s debatable [whether sustainable braai wood exists] … A lot of the wood we source are alien vegetation, mainly Rooikrans, Black Wattle and Blue Gum…

Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

The best wood for the braai is Rooikrans… I’m not a fan of Black Wattle… The burn time of Rooikrans is about 45 minutes to an hour. You’re looking at coals for an hour or two…

Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

The Kameeldoring tree… they can grow for periods of 800 to 2500 years! … You get a lot of guys in Namibia that harvest illegally… Some are harvesting dead trees – buy from reliable sources!

Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

Namibian charcoal is produced from Kameeldoring…

Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

If I could braai every single night, I would! … I’m passionate about it! … Gas is not a braai!

Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

Rooikrans… there has to be a bit of moisture… I love Rooikrans!

Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

Our wood ranges between R65 and R90 a bag… a piece, on average, weighs a kilo or a kilo-and-a-half…

Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


2 December 2020 3:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Namibia
Braai
Kieno Kammies
wood
braaing
braai wood
kameeldoring
rooikrans
black wattle
Wayne Webber
Houte-Kop Firewood Sales

More from Opinion

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape

1 December 2020 2:32 PM

A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care

1 December 2020 12:10 PM

Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InaugurationRamaphosa30

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

30 November 2020 7:45 PM

From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'

27 November 2020 9:24 AM

The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends wearing face mask covid-19 elbow greeting 123rf

South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask!

25 November 2020 9:14 AM

"We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uif-logo2jpg

'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended

24 November 2020 6:52 PM

Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman smoking dagga cannabis marijuana joint 123rf

'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'

24 November 2020 1:38 PM

"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigerian Naira banknote Ugandan shilling bill 123rfbusiness 123rf

Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows

24 November 2020 11:35 AM

Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

24 November 2020 9:56 AM

"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

heat-sun-sky-weather-image-pexels-photo-301599jpeg

Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)

2 December 2020 12:29 PM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

webuycars

Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

1 December 2020 7:29 PM

'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Canadian flags Canada South Africa flag 123rf

Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport

1 December 2020 3:32 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Huawei 123rf 123rfbusiness

Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa

1 December 2020 11:07 AM

Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

somizi-bookpng

Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021

29 November 2020 11:11 AM

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tashas-inspired-book

Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook

27 November 2020 4:25 PM

"I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommercejpg

Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy

26 November 2020 7:45 PM

There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coding computer programming

Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)

26 November 2020 11:42 AM

Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leonistajpg

Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila

25 November 2020 7:56 PM

Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years

World

Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert

Opinion Lifestyle

People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious

World

EWN Highlights

WC tourism industry preparing for tough festive season as COVID-19 cases rise

2 December 2020 3:47 PM

2018 public sector wage agreement went through necessary approvals, court hears

2 December 2020 3:15 PM

2 people killed, one critical in shooting on M1 bridge in Joburg

2 December 2020 2:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA