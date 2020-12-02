Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert
You can’t sommer braai with any wood.
Among the best in the business are Rooikrans, Black Wattle and local favourite Kameeldoring.
Here’s an inconvenient truth – Kameeldoring is extremely slow-growing and can live for many centuries.
Much of our supplies of Kameeldoring is from Namibia where logging of it is illegal.
Kieno Kammies asked Houte-Kop Firewood Sales owner Wayne Webber about sustainable firewood that braais lekker.
As a consumer you have the right to ask where wood you buy comes from and to see the seller permit. Here are three...Posted by Carte Blanche on Sunday, November 22, 2020
We’re a supplier of superior quality braai wood…Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales
It’s debatable [whether sustainable braai wood exists] … A lot of the wood we source are alien vegetation, mainly Rooikrans, Black Wattle and Blue Gum…Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales
The best wood for the braai is Rooikrans… I’m not a fan of Black Wattle… The burn time of Rooikrans is about 45 minutes to an hour. You’re looking at coals for an hour or two…Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales
The Kameeldoring tree… they can grow for periods of 800 to 2500 years! … You get a lot of guys in Namibia that harvest illegally… Some are harvesting dead trees – buy from reliable sources!Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales
Namibian charcoal is produced from Kameeldoring…Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales
If I could braai every single night, I would! … I’m passionate about it! … Gas is not a braai!Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales
Rooikrans… there has to be a bit of moisture… I love Rooikrans!Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales
Our wood ranges between R65 and R90 a bag… a piece, on average, weighs a kilo or a kilo-and-a-half…Wayne Webber, owner - Houte-Kop Firewood Sales
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
