Coligny acquittal: "The State stuffed it up", says Pierre De Vos
Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) reversed the High Court decision to convict Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte of the murder of 15-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu.
RELATED: Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder case
Constitutional law expert Pierre De Vos says the SCA judges (in three separate judgments) all agreed that the police botched the investigation.
De Vos says the State had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt when convicting the duo of murder.
This is because of an unreliable witness and the "shocking and perhaps wilful incompetence of the police" who he says did not bother collecting forensic evidence.
He adds that the State also failed to present an alternative argument for culpable homicide.
The problem was basically that the police didn't investigate the matter. They were absolutely shockingly bad.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
You cannot convict somebody of murder beyond a reasonable doubt on the sole evidence of a witness if the witness is not reliable.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
The first 24 hours [of a police investigation] is pivotal. They didn't do anything for the first three or four days until there were protests from the community.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
De Vos believes that racial attitudes in the town may have had an impact on the way the matter played out.
In an op-ed in the Daily Maverick, he says the case tells us that white lives matter more than black lives in small-town South Africa.
They might not be guilty of a crime, but they acted terribly. They left a boy at the side of the road... They decided not to take him to the hospital.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
We don't completely know whether they are innocent in terms of the law...Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
In a small town, if you have money, if you're white, or if you're a member of the ANC city council, then you have some power.Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance - University of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
