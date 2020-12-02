Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
2020-12-02
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira. 2 December 2020 7:23 PM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
46 years since I was sexually abused and I'm expected to remember specific dates Claudine Shiels and her sister brought their case 45 years after the reported abuse happened in the seventies. 2 December 2020 5:54 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa on record saying NEC has final say on Magashule stepping aside News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says there has been a battle of legal opinions within the ANC. 2 December 2020 1:07 PM
Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young 'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi. 2 December 2020 11:45 AM
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
View all Politics
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms. 2 December 2020 1:34 PM
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption. 2 December 2020 9:34 AM
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme. 2 December 2020 8:28 AM
View all Business
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips) CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg. 2 December 2020 12:29 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme. 2 December 2020 8:28 AM
People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious A Twitter scandal has erupted over how few of their fave chocs are in a box and a disproportionate number of people's least faves. 2 December 2020 6:50 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely

2 December 2020 7:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
SA Lottery
Bruce Whitfield
National Lottery
Lotto PowerBall
lotto numbers
Johan Ferreira
#PhandaPushaPlay
statistical odds

On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.

South Africa has 20 new multi-millionaires and it was as "easy" as saying 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10.

The winners seemingly defied the odds by picking consecutive numbers for Wednesday's PowerBall draw.

The SA Lottery had to quickly dismiss suspicions of a set-up.

"These numbers may be unexpected but we see many players opt to play these sequences", it said.

But did the consecutive number winners actually defy the odds more than any other Lotto winners have?

The Money Show gets input from Dr Johan Ferreira, senior lecturer in Statistics at the University of Pretoria (UP).

Ferreira affirms that the chances of this "perfect" sequence occurring randomly are the same as any OTHER sequence occurring randomly.

By that I mean, the odds are equally unlikely!

Johan Ferreira, Senior lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria

It is important to first remember that an event or an outcome with probability close to zero is very unlikely to occur, as in this case. But the crucial component to always keep in mind - which might not be necessarily what we want to hear - is that it is not impossible.

Johan Ferreira, Senior lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria

For our Lottery design there are more than 42 million unique combinations of six distinct numbers that can be drawn. All of these combinations are equally likely.

Johan Ferreira, Senior lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria

It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious, he says.

Would we have had the same response if for example multiples of five were drawn, 5-10-20-25-30? Probably. But remember that is as likely as 5-6-7-8-9-10, etc...

Johan Ferreira, Senior lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely


