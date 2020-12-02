Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'
"To dare is to do"
That's entrepreneur and speaker Mike Stopforth's motto.
For his latest venture Stopforth (Cerebra CEO) teamed up with fellow-communicator Victor Dlamini to launch 48H, a social media crisis consultancy.
Brands often exacerbate the scale of an online emergency with a poor response, he says.
The first 48 hours are critical, hence the name of the venture.
Think of it as Ghostbusters for social media crises, quips Stopforth.
48H.co.za is filling a gap, Stopworth says in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
I guess we were surprised that somebody else hadn't extended their existing offering into this space already, or seen the opportunity to provide a highly specialised ad hoc service to brands that found themselves in the midst of a crisis.Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za
The service will bring an objectivity and pragmatism to what is often a very emotional and complex situation, he says.
Part of the problem is that it happens at such a rapid pace and in such a public forum that brands feel obliged to respond sometimes in a way that they wouldn't respond normally.Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za
What we're realising is that the response of the organisation that's in the spotlight... is often more of a determinant of the scale of the crisis than the crisis itself.Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za
The response validates the claim!Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za
There's a lot of work to be done in those very early stages to get all the key stakeholders on board and make sure that everybody is speaking the same language... about what is deemed to be a brand emergency.Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za
The job of 48H is to ascertain the level of commercial risk and calibrate the response, Stopforth summarises.
For more information, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'
More from Business
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely
On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.Read More
The Businesses that boomed in 2020
One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer
The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms.Read More
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius
South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme.Read More
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.Read More
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery
It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
More from Local
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely
On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
Here's how you can donate to CapeTalk's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy'
You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with Ozow.Read More
46 years since I was sexually abused and I'm expected to remember specific dates
Claudine Shiels and her sister brought their case 45 years after the reported abuse happened in the seventies.Read More
'We actually have a shortage of homes this December' - Plett Tourism CEO
CEO of Plett Tourism Patty Butterworth says far from the demand for holiday accommodation waning, the opposite is true.Read More
Coligny acquittal: "The State stuffed it up", says Pierre De Vos
Pierre De Vos says the SCA cannot be faulted for acquitting the Coligny duo of murder because the State simply did not present sufficient evidence to convict them.Read More
Consecutive Lotto numbers drawn...what are the chances? 1 in 42 million actually
Maths whizz Thomas Farrar explains to Lester Kiewit what the chances are of consecutive lotto numbers being drawn...Read More
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer
The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms.Read More
DBE closely monitoring printing companies after arrest in matric exam paper leak
A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the matric paper leaks scandal. He was apparently employed by the company contracted to print the 2020 matric exams.Read More
Kinnear witness spoke of being targeted just days before drive-by shooting
Bradley Goldblatt is believed to have been the target of a gunman who fired several shots at his Johannesburg home on Monday.Read More