



"To dare is to do"

That's entrepreneur and speaker Mike Stopforth's motto.

For his latest venture Stopforth (Cerebra CEO) teamed up with fellow-communicator Victor Dlamini to launch 48H, a social media crisis consultancy.

Brands often exacerbate the scale of an online emergency with a poor response, he says.

The first 48 hours are critical, hence the name of the venture.

Think of it as Ghostbusters for social media crises, quips Stopforth.

Company crisis, business stress. Image: 123rf

48H.co.za is filling a gap, Stopworth says in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

I guess we were surprised that somebody else hadn't extended their existing offering into this space already, or seen the opportunity to provide a highly specialised ad hoc service to brands that found themselves in the midst of a crisis. Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

The service will bring an objectivity and pragmatism to what is often a very emotional and complex situation, he says.

Part of the problem is that it happens at such a rapid pace and in such a public forum that brands feel obliged to respond sometimes in a way that they wouldn't respond normally. Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

What we're realising is that the response of the organisation that's in the spotlight... is often more of a determinant of the scale of the crisis than the crisis itself. Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

The response validates the claim! Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

There's a lot of work to be done in those very early stages to get all the key stakeholders on board and make sure that everybody is speaking the same language... about what is deemed to be a brand emergency. Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

The job of 48H is to ascertain the level of commercial risk and calibrate the response, Stopforth summarises.

For more information, take a listen:

This article first appeared on 702 : Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'