Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'

Latest Local
46 years since I was sexually abused and I'm expected to remember specific dates Claudine Shiels and her sister brought their case 45 years after the reported abuse happened in the seventies. 2 December 2020 5:54 PM
'We actually have a shortage of homes this December' - Plett Tourism CEO CEO of Plett Tourism Patty Butterworth says far from the demand for holiday accommodation waning, the opposite is true. 2 December 2020 5:05 PM
Coligny acquittal: "The State stuffed it up", says Pierre De Vos Pierre De Vos says the SCA cannot be faulted for acquitting the Coligny duo of murder because the State simply did not present suf... 2 December 2020 4:49 PM
Ramaphosa on record saying NEC has final say on Magashule stepping aside News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says there has been a battle of legal opinions within the ANC. 2 December 2020 1:07 PM
Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young 'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi. 2 December 2020 11:45 AM
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
The Businesses that boomed in 2020 One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet. 2 December 2020 7:15 PM
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms. 2 December 2020 1:34 PM
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips) CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg. 2 December 2020 12:29 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme. 2 December 2020 8:28 AM
People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious A Twitter scandal has erupted over how few of their fave chocs are in a box and a disproportionate number of people's least faves. 2 December 2020 6:50 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'

Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.

"To dare is to do"

That's entrepreneur and speaker Mike Stopforth's motto.

For his latest venture Stopforth (Cerebra CEO) teamed up with fellow-communicator Victor Dlamini to launch 48H, a social media crisis consultancy.

Brands often exacerbate the scale of an online emergency with a poor response, he says.

The first 48 hours are critical, hence the name of the venture.

Think of it as Ghostbusters for social media crises, quips Stopforth.

Company crisis, business stress. Image: 123rf

48H.co.za is filling a gap, Stopworth says in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

I guess we were surprised that somebody else hadn't extended their existing offering into this space already, or seen the opportunity to provide a highly specialised ad hoc service to brands that found themselves in the midst of a crisis.

Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

The service will bring an objectivity and pragmatism to what is often a very emotional and complex situation, he says.

Part of the problem is that it happens at such a rapid pace and in such a public forum that brands feel obliged to respond sometimes in a way that they wouldn't respond normally.

Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

What we're realising is that the response of the organisation that's in the spotlight... is often more of a determinant of the scale of the crisis than the crisis itself.

Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

The response validates the claim!

Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

There's a lot of work to be done in those very early stages to get all the key stakeholders on board and make sure that everybody is speaking the same language... about what is deemed to be a brand emergency.

Mike Stopforth, Partner - 48H.co.za

The job of 48H is to ascertain the level of commercial risk and calibrate the response, Stopforth summarises.

For more information, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'


