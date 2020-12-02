Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
Local start-up myFanPark specialises in personalised interactions with the famous and influential.
The company was co-founded by former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers in 2019.
Now it's extending its global reach through a merger with Silicon Valley-based celebrity engagement platform Starsona Inc.
As a result of the merger says myFanPark, fans can now engage with more than 2,400 stars from around the world.
"These range from record-holding NFL All Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling to South African Springbok Faf de Klerk and award-winning hip hop artist Gigi LaMayne."
The celebs also include Indian Premier League superstar Robin Uthappa and German football legend Roman Weidenfeller.
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Joy Des Fountain, co-founder and co-CEO of myFanPark.
They [Starsona Inc] have been on our radar for a fair amount of time and they reached out...Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark
Now to be able to bring the product and technology on responsibility and accountability in-house makes our lives so much easier.Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark
We couldn't be more excited about where we're going.Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark
Aside from the new merger, Des Fountain says myFanPark actually thrived during the lockdown period.
When the world went into lockdown and physical connection was deemed illegal, we were fortunate to have a platform that allowed people to connect with those they admired in the most personalised and authentic way.Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark
Since lockdown started we launched into India; we have a talent acquisition team on the ground in Nigeria. We're active in Germany... We've got plans to infiltrate South America as well as South East Asia.Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark
Our guys and girls thrive on the ability to connect with their fans and now they can - whether it be personalised video messages, live chats, direct messaging... They can also sell their merchandise...Joy Des Fountain, Co-founder and joint CEO - myFanPark
Other options include a personalised recipe from a famous chef or career advice from a successful celebrity.
Fans of sports stars can even join in a "locker room huddle".
Listen to the interview with Des Fountain below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
More from Business
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'
Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.Read More
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely
On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.Read More
The Businesses that boomed in 2020
One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer
The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms.Read More
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius
South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme.Read More
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.Read More
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery
It's been a tough year for Nampak and it's drawn up a list of assets to be sold. CEO Erik Smuts gives details on The Money Show.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert
"If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales.Read More
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.Read More
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport
Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship.Read More
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa
Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA).Read More
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.Read More
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook
"I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
More from Entertainment
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm
"I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham.Read More
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.Read More
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series
The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.Read More
'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination
'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 2021 Oscars.Read More
Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration
South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'.Read More
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront
From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut
The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away
Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace.Read More
More from Sport
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor
Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust).Read More
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series
The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.Read More
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60
The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.Read More
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion
The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m
Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.Read More
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs
That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola NtshingaRead More
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views.Read More
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study
"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research
Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines.Read More