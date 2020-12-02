Here's how you can donate to CapeTalk's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy'
CapeTalk has partnered with secure payment platform Ozow to launch a toy drive for kids at local children's homes.
The Toys for Joy campaign aims to raise funds to buy toys for the little ones living at different foster or child care homes in Cape Town.
Toys will be bought and distributed to kids living at Christine Revell Children’s Home in Athlone, SA Children's Home in Gardens, Leliebloem House in Crawford, or Nehemiah Safe House in Monte Vista.
You can SMS the word "Joy" to 32959. You’ll receive a link to Ozow’s secure payment platform where you can donate the amount of your choice.
Each SMS costs R1.50 and donations close on Friday 11 December 2020.
Ozow facilitates automated EFT payments. Dan Buntman, the head of compliance and strategy at Ozow, says that the platform makes secure online payments easy and hassle-free.
Ozow payments are free. No app download or registration is required, Buntman explains.
Our app is not a downloaded app that requires data to download. It's a progressive web app that is cloud-based and [uses] very minimal resources on smartphones.Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy - Ozow
We've partnered with all the telcos [telecommunications companies] to make sure that the data is paid for by Ozow.Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy - Ozow
It's therefore zero-rated. The data cost is free.Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy - Ozow
To make a donation to Toys for Joy, SMS the word "Joy" to 32 959. SMS costs R1.50.
Listen for more information on Today with Kieno Kammies:
