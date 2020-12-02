'We actually have a shortage of homes this December' - Plett Tourism CEO





Despite the sharp increase in coronavirus cases being reported in the Garden Route, one popular December holiday destination is reporting business as usual.

According to the CEO of Plett Tourism Patty Butterworth, the seaside town of Plettenberg Bay is likely to be as busy as any other year.

She's told CapeTalk's John Maytham that far from bookings being cancelled or demand for holiday accommodation waning, the opposite is true.

We actually have a shortage of self-catering homes at the moment. Patty Butterworth, CEO - Plett Tourism

Plett in December pretty much sells itself to our traditional domestic market. Patty Butterworth, CEO - Plett Tourism

Butterworth says the shortage of properties is likely to be a result of homeowners opting to stay in their homes themselves, rather than letting them out for the festive season.

Plett Tourism recently carried out a survey of the town's popular hotels and guesthouses.

They are fully booked and have had very few cancellations at all. Patty Butterworth, CEO - Plett Tourism

And for those school leavers who had been hoping to mark the culmination of their school careers with a bang?

Rage is scheduled for the end of January, so it's two months away and they've got amazing protocols in place. Patty Butterworth, CEO - Plett Tourism

