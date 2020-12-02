46 years since I was sexually abused and I'm expected to remember specific dates





Abuse survivor Claudine Shiels joined CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the case she opened 45 years after being abused by two men who were friends with her parents.

It has been three years since Shiels and her sister went to the police, to date the alleged perpetrators have yet to enter a plea.

Every time there is a delay [to the case], it isn't weeks, it's six months. Claudine Shiels, Abuse survivor

Shiels says in addition to the various delay to the case, the defence has also demanded that every alleged incident of sexual assault be dated.

We can remember the first and the last incident which is apparently very common, but this was over a period of five years. Claudine Shiels, Abuse survivor

I'm 61, my sister's 58 so we cannot possibly be expected to remember every single date. Claudine Shiels, Abuse survivor

In February Claudine shared her story with a live studio audience on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, after publishing a memoir Walking Through Front Doors - Seeking Justice for a Stolen Childhood.

You can listen to that conversation here.

RELATED: 'Abuse silences you' - Sharing the story of SA's oldest sexual abuse case

RELATED: 'I was also abused by a swim coach and I'm fighting for justice' says survivor

Claudine provides an update on her case on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham - listen by clicking below: