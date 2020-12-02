'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions





It's widely reported that government is planning to introduce stricter lockdown restrictions in coronavirus hotspots like the Eastern and Western Cape.

This follows meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) ahead of the holiday season.

The proposed restrictions reportedly include the re-introduction of a 10 pm curfew and a ban on the on-site consumption of alcohol.

The Restaurant Association Of South Africa (Rasa) says it will challenge any such moves by the government.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts.

She says government has not engaged with the industry during the last three months.

I think it's completely irresponsible of government not to engage with us... In the last three months we've had not one single authority visit our restaurants asking for registers; asking for temperature checking control; checking any of the track and tracing... Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

There's been absolutely no communication between the authorities, government and the industry that suggests that any type of Covid has been transmitted through our establishments. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We're against any type of lockdown. We've fought with the Western Cape government. We've fought with various other associations, industry partners and liquor authorities. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

Alberts says government should have consulted with a number of industries to look at ways in which Covid can be controlled.

To be shortsighted and to bring a further lockdown is going to be disastrous for the economy. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

It's going to cause massive job losses in our industry and it's actually inhumane... The country is not in a position to support the people; to pay out UIF or Ters... Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

