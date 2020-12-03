'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is consulting on how to deal with the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces.
Another blunt, hard lockdown seems impossible, considering the destruction wrought on the economy the first time around.
Region-specific targeted regulations, however, are most certainly on the cards.
Recently published related articles:
-
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
-
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care
-
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak
Refilwe Moloto interviewed epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.
Moloto asked Karim what South Africa should ideally look like over the festive season if we are to avoid the nascent second wave from washing over the entire country.
It’s a grey day [weather in Durban]. We thought we were entering a beautiful summer…Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Seven of our provinces still have low levels of virus transmission… We have rapidly rising cases in the both the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape… We’ll have large numbers of people coming from low transmission areas to high transmission areas… We may end up in January in the midst of a very substantial, national second wave.Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
We’ve got to control the virus where it is… There’s no point in putting restrictions in Joburg; there’s no problem there now…Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
The measures are there, they just need to be enforced! People just need to wear a mask! It’s one of our most powerful weapons because many people don’t know they have the virus…Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
It’s important not to have an amplifying event… We saw these events in the Eastern Cape occurring largely in alcohol-serving establishments… inhibitions are down… they’re indoors…Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Restaurants shouldn’t close, but they must follow the rules: social distancing, all staff must wear masks, open all the windows… Then there’s no need to take more drastic action…Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Most transmission occurs before someone gets symptoms… Studies show clearly the virus spreads rapidly during the pre-symptomatic period.Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
I look at the real world. You don’t need a model!Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care
Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is now well established in parts of SA, says Piet Streicher (Pandemic Data and Analytics).Read More
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask!
"We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that."Read More
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'
A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence driven by poorly ventilated indoor gatherings - Prof Madhi
It’s summer; we’re lucky. Avoid indoor gatherings, or keep them small and well-ventilated, suggests Prof Shabir Madhi.Read More
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high
More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study
"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More