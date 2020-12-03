'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'





President Cyril Ramaphosa is consulting on how to deal with the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces.

Another blunt, hard lockdown seems impossible, considering the destruction wrought on the economy the first time around.

Region-specific targeted regulations, however, are most certainly on the cards.

The Cape Wheel. Picture: 123rf.com.

Recently published related articles:

Refilwe Moloto interviewed epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

Moloto asked Karim what South Africa should ideally look like over the festive season if we are to avoid the nascent second wave from washing over the entire country.

It’s a grey day [weather in Durban]. We thought we were entering a beautiful summer… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Seven of our provinces still have low levels of virus transmission… We have rapidly rising cases in the both the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape… We’ll have large numbers of people coming from low transmission areas to high transmission areas… We may end up in January in the midst of a very substantial, national second wave. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

We’ve got to control the virus where it is… There’s no point in putting restrictions in Joburg; there’s no problem there now… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

The measures are there, they just need to be enforced! People just need to wear a mask! It’s one of our most powerful weapons because many people don’t know they have the virus… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

It’s important not to have an amplifying event… We saw these events in the Eastern Cape occurring largely in alcohol-serving establishments… inhibitions are down… they’re indoors… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Restaurants shouldn’t close, but they must follow the rules: social distancing, all staff must wear masks, open all the windows… Then there’s no need to take more drastic action… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Most transmission occurs before someone gets symptoms… Studies show clearly the virus spreads rapidly during the pre-symptomatic period. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

I look at the real world. You don’t need a model! Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Head - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Listen to the interview in the audio below.