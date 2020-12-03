'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown'
Large indoor gatherings have been identified as the cause of rising infection rates in parts of the Western Cape and neighbouring Eastern Cape.
To prevent Covid-19 'spreader' events over the festive season in the Metro, where there currently a resurgence of infections, the City is putting special measures in place to curb nightspots, bars and similar venues.
Alderman JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for Community Safety speaks to Refilwe Moloto about measures being put in place over the festive season.
We are in a difficult space where you have to divine between livelihoods and jobs on the one side and lives and safety on the other side.
We have prioritised resources to start doing more intensive enforcement, especially around liquor-selling venues.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
First Thursdays
Is it safe for this monthly event to go ahead?
That's the problem. There isn't a specific event. It is a day that is announced and people descend on the city. So there isn't an 'event' to cancel. There isn't a permit to withdraw.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
He says First Thursdays use considerable resources and the ratepayer is not bearing the costs.
We feel we should maybe amend our definition of 'event'. Perhaps an event organiser should be introduced for this particular event.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
If more restrictive regulations are implemented nationally, he says it will be put into place in Cape Town, but for now the regulations are more permissive.
If we do anything we get accused of being small-minded and petty.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
We tell people to please self-regulate aggressively.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
He warns that if Capetonians do not abide by these safety measures strictly over the next ten days, it is very possible national government may be forced to reintroduce a higher lockdown alert level.
Our economy will not survive another lockdown.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
I move around the city a lot and the willingness to do any social distancing or comply with Covid regulations is zero. There is not a mask in sight, or very few. I think there is general lockdown fatigue among the public now.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
He believes migration is a factor and the Western, Eastern, and Southern Cape are closely intertwined.
Many have homes in both areas and will visit both those homes and what happens in the one immediately affects the other.JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town
There is still a small window of opportunity for people to self-regulate before government steps in he notes.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA
On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.Read More
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union
Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018.Read More
WC authorities to clamp down on crowded events '250 gathering limit is too high'
Western Cape health officials believe that the current regulations around social gatherings are too risky. They'll be ramping up enforcement across the province.Read More
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)
We’ll carry a live stream of the President’s address, right here when it happens.Read More
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA
The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24.Read More
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC
Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management.Read More
Health Justice Initiative wants govt to clarify plans to get Covid vaccine in SA
The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has asked the SA government to provide the details of the state’s plan to secure a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
Rumour has it... President Ramaphosa to address South Africa on Covid-19 tonight
It's now official. CapeTalk confirms there will be another "family meeting" at 8 pm on Thursday (3 December).Read More
'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'
There's no second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa yet, except in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. What month is this? Oh, dear…Read More
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'
Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.Read More
More from Politics
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union
Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018.Read More
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA
The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24.Read More
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC
Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
Ramaphosa on record saying NEC has final say on Magashule stepping aside
News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says there has been a battle of legal opinions within the ANC.Read More
Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young
'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi.Read More
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb
The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.Read More
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More
'Andile Lungisa is a hero among heroes' and 'a man of the people'
"Multitudes of people are giving him a hero’s welcome," says Lungisa spokesperson Thabo Kupa.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
More from Lifestyle
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics
Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert
"If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales.Read More
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.Read More
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.Read More
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'
'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport
Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship.Read More
Huawei Pay takes on Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in security-obsessed South Africa
Huawei Pay launches in South Africa on Thursday (3 December). Its security measures set it apart, says Marcé Bester (Stuff SA).Read More
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.Read More