Rumour has it... President Ramaphosa to address South Africa on Covid-19 tonight
UPDATE: The office of President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed he will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday (3 December)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday (3 December) evening.
We’ll carry a live stream of the President’s address, right here when it happens.
'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA
On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.Read More
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)
We’ll carry a live stream of the President’s address, right here when it happens.Read More
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV
The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world.Read More
'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'
There's no second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa yet, except in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. What month is this? Oh, dear…Read More
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care
Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence: Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga is about to hit the road
SARS-CoV-2 is giddy with anticipation. Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Thobile Mbengashe, special advisor to the Eastern Cape Premier.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is now well established in parts of SA, says Piet Streicher (Pandemic Data and Analytics).Read More
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask!
"We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that."Read More