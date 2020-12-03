Rumour has it... President Ramaphosa to address South Africa on Covid-19 tonight





UPDATE: The office of President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed he will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday (3 December) - click here to learn more.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday (3 December) evening.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on lockdown restrictions. Picture: GCIS.

We’ll carry a live stream of the President’s address, right here when it happens.

