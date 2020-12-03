Health Justice Initiative wants govt to clarify plans to get Covid vaccine in SA
The HJI wants the government to explain how it plans to secure a vaccine and ensure equitable access to it.
The HJI has written to the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Ministry, the Health Ministry and the head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) asking for clarity.
Head of the HJI, Fatima Hassan, says the government has to finalise a plan to ensure that vulnerable groups and key populations are prioritised once a vaccine becomes available.
Hassan says the organisation needs answers about the affordability and equitable distribution of a vaccine.
Moreover, the HJI wants more information about which institutions will be playing key roles in coordinating and implementing the vaccine plans.
Who gets to the front of the queue for the vaccine?Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
We're experiencing what is called vaccine nationalism where high-income countries are buying up supplies of vaccines that are not even yet approved for use. It's unprecedented.Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
Vaccines with different efficacy levels require large percents of the population to be vaccinated. Even trying for 10% of the population [to be vaccinated] is not going to be enough.Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
This is why we've asked for detailed plans and the processes to develop these plans so that we can figure out, in a global setting, where there is definitely going to be shortages, high prices, and limited supplies, we're going to have to have rationing.Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
How do you ration in a country such as South Africa, with a two-tiered unequal health system between public and private? Will there be a centralised location?Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
We're asking for clarity and certainty because when the vaccine does come to market, we need to have a plan already in place where different stakeholders have bought into it.Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
The HJI was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic in response to the public health and socio-economic challenges highlighted by the global outbreak.
"The idea is to shine a spotlight on injustice and inequality in our healthcare sector", Hassan explains.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
