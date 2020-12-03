We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC
Dugmore says as leader of the opposition in the Western Cape, he has asked the ANC shadow minister for environmental affairs Pat Moran to invite the City of Cape Town, SANParks, and Cape Nature, as well as members of the public, to take a look at where things stand currently.
He hopes this will take place in January.
My own view is that we need a provincial proclamation or ordinance on this issue as it is not just Cape Town but Overstand that are also dealing with this issue. I think one needs a guideline to deal with it.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
He says it is argued that baboons come into residential areas looking for food.
A number of animal rights activists are proposing that the City see this as a human waste management problem and design baboon proof bins.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
There are a number of issues but I believe we have got to treat baboons humanely. We have also got to look at the concerns of residents.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
The way that it is going at the moment, I am worried about the money being spent, and the fact that there doesn't seem to be proper coordination between the three spheres of government.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
Lack of transparency on the part of the City of Cape Town regarding the baboon management system is sorely lacking, says Dugmore.
That is what is missing. People have asked the City for reports and information on numbers and all aspects of what is going on with regard to this issue, and that information is simply not being released.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
Permits are issued for capturing, moving, and killing baboons. Dugmore says he is concerned about questions raised about the legality of these permits issued, and the role of the spheres of government.
It might not be a priority for some, but I think it is absolutely critical. It does not only deal with baboons but how we manage our natural environment.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
We don't need to be doing things that are actually against a sustainable approach to protecting our environment and all those who inhabit it.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
My view on the transparency that is lacking, we will see that we have all roleplayers in the eyes of the public and media asking the right questions and then hopefully getting the process going.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
He is calling for a public hearing.
The national minister of environment, Barbara Creecy has also been approached by animal rights activists, says Dugmore.
I doubt there will be serious resistance to a coordination approach, but if there is, we will continue raising this issue nationally and look at the option of a private members bill.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
I wasn't even aware they have the option to use paintballs to shoot at these baboons.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
I think the concerns raised by animal rights activists are very valid, and the City is failing.Cameron Dugmore, Leader of the ANC - Western Cape
Listen to to the interview below:
CapeTalk caller Norman from Somerset West phoned in to defend the current baboon management and Baboon Matters Trust's Jenni Trethowan responded giving her view on why she does not consider the current troop populations to be healthy.
