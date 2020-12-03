Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week. 3 December 2020 2:42 PM
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018. 3 December 2020 1:34 PM
WC authorities to clamp down on crowded events '250 gathering limit is too high' Western Cape health officials believe that the current regulations around social gatherings are too risky. They'll be ramping up e... 3 December 2020 1:21 PM
View all Local
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management. 3 December 2020 11:12 AM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
View all Politics
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
View all Business
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips) CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg. 2 December 2020 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA

3 December 2020 12:05 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
EFF
Brackenfell
BBBEE
BroadBased Black Economic Empowerment
Siya Khumalo
Brackenfell protest
Econonmic Empowerment

The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24.

In his latest article for News 24, author and columnist Siya Khumalo suggests that in order to avoid the kinds of violent scenes that have played out in Brackenfell and Senekal recently, we have to reclaim and truly embrace BBBEE.

What would happen, he asks, if South African businesses held government to account for implementing true Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment, just as vehemently as they slam them for corruption?

Khumalo joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto to talk about the role of BBBEE in South Africa's much-needed nation-building process.

BBBEE was not actually the brainchild of the African National Congress (ANC)...

Khumalo says rather it was a conceptualization of the private sector to avoid nationalisation and expropriation without compensation.

Before the ANC became the governing party, it's economic redress thinking was more towards nationalistion and from that platform redistributing wealth.

Siya Khumalo, Author and News24 columnist

The private sector then said if we can suggest laws that allow us to share the wealth to include black people.

Siya Khumalo, Author and News24 columnist

So what went wrong?

The laws were subsequently used not used as a tool for economic redress says Khumalo.

Those private sector businesses used the laws they had suggested to buy political influence among one or two politically connected black people who then became extremely weathly.

Siya Khumalo, Author and News24 columnist

So where does the EFF come in?

Khumalo says the Economic Freedom Fighters have marketed themselves specifically to the disenfranchised.

The EFF are geniuses! They wear maids and miners uniforms to say, 'you are working very hard for this country, it's only fair that remuneration practices, skills development regime looks at empowering you - you should be angry!'

Siya Khumalo, Author and News24 columnist

Anti-blackness is normal in South Africa...

We think it is normal and healthy that the majority of black people in this country struggle the way they struggle.

Siya Khumalo, Author and News24 columnist

Those who have resources feel threatened when anything at all is suggested to help those people have a leg up or an opportunity in life.

Siya Khumalo, Author and News24 columnist

So how do we reclaim the original, intended purpose of BBBEE?

The answer is simple, says Khumalo. We apply the law.

For example in Brackenfell, we ask the school are you within the employment equity turnover band? We look at equal and equitable employment practises.

Siya Khumalo, Author and News24 columnist

And we do it before the thing erupts. If we don't apply the law, we will have populism applied for us by someone else who is taking advantage of the situation.

Siya Khumalo, Author and News24 columnist

Listen to the full conversation below:


