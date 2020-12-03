Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV
Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have volunteered to get a Covid-19 vaccine on public television.
Some Americans are hesitant to take the vaccine, despite clinical trials and the country being the worst-hit in the world.
The confidence-boosting measure was reportedly former President Bush’s idea.
Recently published related articles:
-
Rumour has it... President Ramaphosa to address South Africa on Covid-19 tonight
-
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
-
'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'
The Bush family has a history of behind-the-scenes cooperation with serving presidents when disaster strikes.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
Particularly in America, where the culture is quite negative about vaccines… they want to do something to help…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
According to Gallup polls… In September, 50% of Americans said they would get the vaccine. It has now risen to 58%... Anecdotally, South Africans seem more willing.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below [2:03].
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA
On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.Read More
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)
We’ll carry a live stream of the President’s address, right here when it happens.Read More
Rumour has it... President Ramaphosa to address South Africa on Covid-19 tonight
It's now official. CapeTalk confirms there will be another "family meeting" at 8 pm on Thursday (3 December).Read More
'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'
There's no second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa yet, except in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. What month is this? Oh, dear…Read More
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care
Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence: Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga is about to hit the road
SARS-CoV-2 is giddy with anticipation. Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Thobile Mbengashe, special advisor to the Eastern Cape Premier.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is now well established in parts of SA, says Piet Streicher (Pandemic Data and Analytics).Read More
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask!
"We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that."Read More