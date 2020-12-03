Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Vote of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Secret Garden Online in association with Babalust.co.za
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daisy Dickinson - Organiser
Today at 16:10
Rolling out of SAPS’s e-docket system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kameshwhri Moonsamy - MLaw dissertation on the administration & governance of the South African docket system at UCT
Today at 16:20
State and public sector workers’ unions to face off in Labour Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 16:55
Salga crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Weekly crossing with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Stabilising the existing African penguin populations which are under massive decline.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lewis Pugh - UN Patron of the Seas
Today at 17:46
The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Connelly
Today at 18:10
$400 million needed from the sale of a stake in its bankrupt national airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News
Today at 18:13
Govt pension fund shunned troubled SOEs while unions slug it out on civil servants wage bill increase
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Musa Mabesa - Principal Executive Office at Government Employees Pension Fund (Gepf)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
The Lucky Star's owner Oceana Group interim results benefits from operating as an essential service during SA’s lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Imraan Soomra - CEO at Oceana Group
Today at 19:08
Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Ross - Managing Director at Chaos Theory (activations agency)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Do you take the voluntary retrenchment package?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French
No Items to show
Latest Local
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week. 3 December 2020 2:42 PM
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018. 3 December 2020 1:34 PM
WC authorities to clamp down on crowded events '250 gathering limit is too high' Western Cape health officials believe that the current regulations around social gatherings are too risky. They'll be ramping up e... 3 December 2020 1:21 PM
View all Local
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management. 3 December 2020 11:12 AM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
View all Politics
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira. 2 December 2020 7:23 PM
The Businesses that boomed in 2020 One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet. 2 December 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips) CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg. 2 December 2020 12:29 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

3 December 2020 12:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Barack Obama
Bill Clinton
Kieno Kammies
George W Bush
COVID-19
Barbara Friedman
COVID-19 vaccine
Barb's wire
covid-19 in USA
vaccine hesitancy

The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world.

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have volunteered to get a Covid-19 vaccine on public television.

Some Americans are hesitant to take the vaccine, despite clinical trials and the country being the worst-hit in the world.

The confidence-boosting measure was reportedly former President Bush’s idea.

Barack Obama and George W Bush (Image by Pete Souza, from Wikimedia Commons).

Recently published related articles:

The Bush family has a history of behind-the-scenes cooperation with serving presidents when disaster strikes.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

Particularly in America, where the culture is quite negative about vaccines… they want to do something to help…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

According to Gallup polls… In September, 50% of Americans said they would get the vaccine. It has now risen to 58%... Anecdotally, South Africans seem more willing.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below [2:03].


pfizerjpg

Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA

3 December 2020 2:42 PM

On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.

ramaphosa-novemberpng

[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)

3 December 2020 1:13 PM

We’ll carry a live stream of the President’s address, right here when it happens.

cyril4gif

Rumour has it... President Ramaphosa to address South Africa on Covid-19 tonight

3 December 2020 10:00 AM

It's now official. CapeTalk confirms there will be another "family meeting" at 8 pm on Thursday (3 December).

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

3 December 2020 9:02 AM

There's no second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa yet, except in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. What month is this? Oh, dear…

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger

2 December 2020 9:34 AM

Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape

1 December 2020 2:32 PM

A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care

1 December 2020 12:10 PM

Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.

air-travel-flight-plane-airplane-aircraft-couple-family-holdiay-mask-covid-123rf

Covid-19 resurgence: Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga is about to hit the road

27 November 2020 2:48 PM

SARS-CoV-2 is giddy with anticipation. Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Thobile Mbengashe, special advisor to the Eastern Cape Premier.

Elderly woman Christmas hat surgical mask covid-19 123rf

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak

26 November 2020 9:10 AM

A second wave of Covid-19 infections is now well established in parts of SA, says Piet Streicher (Pandemic Data and Analytics).

Friends wearing face mask covid-19 elbow greeting 123rf

South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask!

25 November 2020 9:14 AM

"We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that."

[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)

Local

'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

Local

Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA

Local Politics

ANC regions in EC distance themselves from Andile Lungisa’s attacks on Ramaphosa

3 December 2020 2:16 PM

W Cape sees a 42% weekly increase of new COVID-19 cases - Health Dept

3 December 2020 1:54 PM

Zondo Inquiry confirms it will hear testimony from ex-Eskom CEO Koko

3 December 2020 12:37 PM

