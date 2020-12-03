Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV





Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have volunteered to get a Covid-19 vaccine on public television.

Some Americans are hesitant to take the vaccine, despite clinical trials and the country being the worst-hit in the world.

The confidence-boosting measure was reportedly former President Bush’s idea.

Barack Obama and George W Bush (Image by Pete Souza, from Wikimedia Commons).

The Bush family has a history of behind-the-scenes cooperation with serving presidents when disaster strikes.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

Particularly in America, where the culture is quite negative about vaccines… they want to do something to help… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

According to Gallup polls… In September, 50% of Americans said they would get the vaccine. It has now risen to 58%... Anecdotally, South Africans seem more willing. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below [2:03].