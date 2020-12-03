[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)





It’s official, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed he will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resurgence of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation. Image: Screengrab of SABC video on YouTube

The address follows a special sitting of Cabinet on Wednesday that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

We’ll carry a live stream of the President’s address, right here when it happens.

