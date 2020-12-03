Streaming issues? Report here
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics

3 December 2020 2:41 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
United Nations
WHO
Dagga
World Health Organisation
UN
cannabis
drug policy
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Shaun Shelly
TB HIV Care
UN Commission for Narcotic Drugs

Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

Dagga is safer than its classification suggests, according to the United Nations.

On Wednesday, the UN Commission for Narcotic Drugs and its 53 member states (including South Africa) voted to remove dagga from its list of risky narcotics.

The vote follows on a recommendation by the World Health Organisation.

© ljupco/123rf.com

Recently published related articles:

The highly anticipated reclassification may lead to the legalisation of the plant in some member states who look to the UN for guidance.

Lester Kiewit interviewed drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

It makes cannabis easier for medical use and for research purposes, but it won’t lead to the decolonisation of cannabis policy…

Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care

The whole scheduling system is flawed…

Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care

From a human rights point of view, from a scientific point of view, from a common-sense point of view – it’s a step in the right direction.

Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


