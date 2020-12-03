United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics





Dagga is safer than its classification suggests, according to the United Nations.

On Wednesday, the UN Commission for Narcotic Drugs and its 53 member states (including South Africa) voted to remove dagga from its list of risky narcotics.

The vote follows on a recommendation by the World Health Organisation.

© ljupco/123rf.com

The highly anticipated reclassification may lead to the legalisation of the plant in some member states who look to the UN for guidance.

Lester Kiewit interviewed drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

It makes cannabis easier for medical use and for research purposes, but it won’t lead to the decolonisation of cannabis policy… Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care

The whole scheduling system is flawed… Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care

From a human rights point of view, from a scientific point of view, from a common-sense point of view – it’s a step in the right direction. Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care

Listen to the interview in the audio below.