United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics
Dagga is safer than its classification suggests, according to the United Nations.
On Wednesday, the UN Commission for Narcotic Drugs and its 53 member states (including South Africa) voted to remove dagga from its list of risky narcotics.
The vote follows on a recommendation by the World Health Organisation.
The highly anticipated reclassification may lead to the legalisation of the plant in some member states who look to the UN for guidance.
Lester Kiewit interviewed drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.
It makes cannabis easier for medical use and for research purposes, but it won’t lead to the decolonisation of cannabis policy…Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care
The whole scheduling system is flawed…Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care
From a human rights point of view, from a scientific point of view, from a common-sense point of view – it’s a step in the right direction.Shaun Shelly, Head of Drug Policy - TB HIV Care
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.Read More