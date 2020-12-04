Just the Hits with Siv Ngesi, not his comedy or stage hits, the music hits





In the public eye from the age of nine, Siv Ngesi has made public platforms his home.

He was chosen by the Mail & Guardian's as one of the Most Influential Young South Africans. You Magazine said he was one of the most stylish celebrities which GQ agreed with selecting him as one of SA Best Dressed and Cosmo called him the sexiest man.

When he is not being given awards, you might find him doing comedy or performing on the stage and screen.

If you happen to be on social media you will find him active and engaged and working to make a difference when he can.

But this Sunday, he will be doing something a little different. He will be playing his favourite tracks and invites you to join him for it at 10 am.

South African men , we are too silent #GBV — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) December 2, 2020

