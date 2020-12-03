It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Ross - Managing Director at Chaos Theory (activations agency)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Do you take the voluntary retrenchment package?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December) President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resur... 3 December 2020 6:07 PM
Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system The City of Cape Town says it can't write off fines despite major issues with the NaTIS system that's slowing down licencing servi... 3 December 2020 5:53 PM
'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde The Western Cape Premier provides his weekly Covid-19 update on the afternoon drive show with John Maytham. 3 December 2020 5:49 PM
View all Local
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed. 3 December 2020 4:43 PM
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018. 3 December 2020 1:34 PM
View all Politics
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira. 2 December 2020 7:23 PM
The Businesses that boomed in 2020 One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet. 2 December 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips) CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg. 2 December 2020 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy'

3 December 2020 3:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Happy
Craig Lucas
Lockdown
Craig Lucas single

Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' which he released four months ago.

Lucas says he wrote the heartbreaking ballad "Happy" in 2018 during a time when he was healing from the emotional pain.

The song was released in July as a follow-up to his hit track 'Anti-Social' which dropped last year.

I'm so proud of the song. It came from a very dark, broken, and personal place. It's been so beautiful to see how everybody has related to the song in vastly different ways.

Craig Lucas

Lucas says the first few months of the hard lockdown were a difficult adjustment for him.

Like most artists in the creative and entertainment industry, he says he was forced to innovate and adapt to the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 lockdown.

It's been really tough. I think the first four months of lockdown ripped the rug right out from underneath my feet. I really struggled.

Craig Lucas

I had to pull up my socks and try to adapt. I think I did that, we started venturing into the online space for shows and we started doing writing sessions via WhatsApp call, for instance.

Craig Lucas

I had to find ways to continue working... what shook me the most was the fact that I wasn't able to do the thing that I love the most.

Craig Lucas

The musician says he has planned a few live gigs this month, pending the announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

I'd rather not have shows if it's going to mean putting people in danger... It also comes down to people being responsible.

Craig Lucas

I'd love to do shows. I'm hoping we get to do them, and do them as responsibly as possible

Craig Lucas

Listen to the Craig Lucas on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


3 December 2020 3:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Happy
Craig Lucas
Lockdown
Craig Lucas single

More from Entertainment

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Grisham The Appeal book cover 123rf

John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm

1 December 2020 9:34 AM

"I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

somizi-bookpng

Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021

29 November 2020 11:11 AM

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130219oscarcourt.jpg

I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series

28 November 2020 10:41 AM

The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

this-is-not-a-burialjpg

'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination

28 November 2020 8:07 AM

'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 2021 Oscars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

what-a-life-sho-madjozi-mixtape

Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration

27 November 2020 7:14 PM

South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront

25 November 2020 1:09 PM

From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renaldo Schwarp-Skeef documentary

Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut

22 November 2020 12:42 PM

The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-maytham-readspng

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020

20 November 2020 5:56 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)

Local

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

Business Politics

Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system

Local

'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

Local

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: President Ramaphosa to address nation on COVID-19 pandemic

3 December 2020 7:06 PM

South Africa fears virus comeback as cluster outbreaks flare

3 December 2020 6:38 PM

Women and workers in low-paying jobs hardest hit by COVID-19 - ILO report

3 December 2020 5:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA