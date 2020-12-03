It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy'
Lucas says he wrote the heartbreaking ballad "Happy" in 2018 during a time when he was healing from the emotional pain.
The song was released in July as a follow-up to his hit track 'Anti-Social' which dropped last year.
I'm so proud of the song. It came from a very dark, broken, and personal place. It's been so beautiful to see how everybody has related to the song in vastly different ways.Craig Lucas
Lucas says the first few months of the hard lockdown were a difficult adjustment for him.
Like most artists in the creative and entertainment industry, he says he was forced to innovate and adapt to the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 lockdown.
It's been really tough. I think the first four months of lockdown ripped the rug right out from underneath my feet. I really struggled.Craig Lucas
I had to pull up my socks and try to adapt. I think I did that, we started venturing into the online space for shows and we started doing writing sessions via WhatsApp call, for instance.Craig Lucas
I had to find ways to continue working... what shook me the most was the fact that I wasn't able to do the thing that I love the most.Craig Lucas
The musician says he has planned a few live gigs this month, pending the announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
I'd rather not have shows if it's going to mean putting people in danger... It also comes down to people being responsible.Craig Lucas
I'd love to do shows. I'm hoping we get to do them, and do them as responsibly as possibleCraig Lucas
Listen to the Craig Lucas on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Entertainment
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm
"I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham.Read More
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.Read More
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series
The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.Read More
'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination
'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 2021 Oscars.Read More
Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration
South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'.Read More
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront
From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut
The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More