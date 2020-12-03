It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy'





Lucas says he wrote the heartbreaking ballad "Happy" in 2018 during a time when he was healing from the emotional pain.

The song was released in July as a follow-up to his hit track 'Anti-Social' which dropped last year.

I'm so proud of the song. It came from a very dark, broken, and personal place. It's been so beautiful to see how everybody has related to the song in vastly different ways. Craig Lucas

Lucas says the first few months of the hard lockdown were a difficult adjustment for him.

Like most artists in the creative and entertainment industry, he says he was forced to innovate and adapt to the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 lockdown.

It's been really tough. I think the first four months of lockdown ripped the rug right out from underneath my feet. I really struggled. Craig Lucas

I had to pull up my socks and try to adapt. I think I did that, we started venturing into the online space for shows and we started doing writing sessions via WhatsApp call, for instance. Craig Lucas

I had to find ways to continue working... what shook me the most was the fact that I wasn't able to do the thing that I love the most. Craig Lucas

The musician says he has planned a few live gigs this month, pending the announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

I'd rather not have shows if it's going to mean putting people in danger... It also comes down to people being responsible. Craig Lucas

I'd love to do shows. I'm hoping we get to do them, and do them as responsibly as possible Craig Lucas

